John Wall Says Marcin Gortat Gets 'The Most Spoon-Fed Baskets Ever' from Him

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have won five straight games with John Wall on the sidelines, but the point guard doesn't agree that the team is better without him.

Wall discussed the issue Tuesday, via NBC Sports:

The All-Star is expected to miss up to two months due to a knee injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington had lost four of five games with Wall on the court before turning things around without him. Bradley Beal seemed to indicate there was more balance to the offense without the point guard.

"Everybody eats," Beal said last Friday, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. "That’s our motto when we move the ball."

Marcin Gortat also appeared to throw shade at the injured player with his tweet last week:

Wall said he took this blowback as a joke.

"It was funny to me at first, just to see to see some of things that people were saying and certain type of comments," he added, via ESPN.

However, the 27-year-old also fired back at Gortat, saying the big man "gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever," via Sports Illustrated.

Perhaps the biggest message to his teammates was simply to not discuss anything behind his back.

"I just think if you have a problem with anyone as a man and the principles I stand on, you talk face to face," Wall said Tuesday on The Jump. "They have my number, they can see me in person. If we have any discomforts we can talk."