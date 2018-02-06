Derrick Rose's Brother, Friend's Salaries Revealed in Leaked Adidas Contract

PAUL BEATY/Associated Press

Derrick Rose hasn't resembled the explosive playmaker who won the 2011 NBA MVP award as a member of the Chicago Bulls for some time thanks largely to injuries, but Adidas is reportedly still paying him and those around him head-turning amounts of money.

On Tuesday, Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated reported the publication obtained Rose's 40-page contract with Adidas that showed the point guard making an annual retainer of $12 million per season from 2012-13 through 2016-17 and $11 million this season.

"It also included annual royalties of up to $6.25 million per year, as much as $4.8 million in annual appearance fees and use of a private plane," Wertheim wrote.

In addition to Rose, his older brother, Reggie, makes between $250,000 and $300,000 a year from the deal as a consultant, and his best friend, Randall Hampton, takes in between $50,000 and $75,000 a year for "consulting."

While the payments for Rose given his current status in the NBA seem borderline absurd, Wertheim pointed out there was a timing element involved in all of this.

Rose re-signed with Adidas in February 2012 soon after he won the MVP at 22 years old for his hometown team and right when Kobe Bryant was entering the twilight of his career and LeBron James was dealing with the fallout from his decision to go from his own hometown team in the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat.

Rose, who was an explosive playmaker in the open floor and routinely thrilled fans with his dizzying speed and rim-rattling dunks, seemed like a sure thing marketability-wise, and Adidas responded in kind to keep him aboard.

However, perhaps the most surprising thing is Wertheim's note that Rose's contract hasn't been at least deducted even though there are clauses to do so if he doesn't make the All-Star team (he hasn't made one since 2012) or misses more than 41 regular-season games (which he did in 2012-13 and 2013-14).

"But unlike most contracts, Rose's has clauses nullifying said deductions if he makes various promotional appearances," according to Wertheim.

Rose was also accused of rape in 2015, and Wertheim noted "though Rose was cleared by a jury in a civil suit, Adidas conceivably could have invoked the morals clause and asserted that the allegations had, as his contract states, 'a material adverse effect against the reputation of Adidas,'" but didn't.

"I've never seen anything like this," a sports agent said when discussing Rose's contract, per Wertheim. "The shoe companies are rigorous enforcers [of contracts]. There's a saying: There's always another player and never enough money."

Rose has played just 14 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and is averaging 11.0 points and 1.5 assists per game as a role player on James' squad.

He is far from superstardom at this point in his career, but that hasn't stopped Adidas from paying him like he is still in his prime.