Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania: Which 4 WWE Legends Deserve the Honor?March 15, 2018
Over its more than three decades of existence, WrestleMania has been shaped by the hundreds of Superstars who have taken part in it.
Only a select few of those Superstars have managed to transcend the biggest event in sports entertainment and become synonymous with it, however.
When asked to name the best of the best in certain categories, analysts often provide their Mt. Rushmore in reference to the South Dakota monument featuring the faces of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
If WWE were to erect its own Mt. Rushmore based solely on the impact Superstars have had on WrestleMania, here is a rundown of how it should look.
Shawn Michaels
What would the Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania be without Mr. WrestleMania himself?
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels earned the Mr. WrestleMania moniker many years ago based on the sheer number of memorable matches he has competed in on the Grandest Stage of The All.
Wins and losses have nothing to do with Michaels' place on the WrestleMania Mt. Rushmore, as The Showstopper went just 6-11 at the Showcase of the Immortals.
From WrestleMania 10 on, however, it is impossible to find a bad match that Michaels took part in at the biggest show of the year.
Michaels' first few WrestleMania matches were as part of The Rockers before he moved on to a singles career and had solid tilts with Tito Santana and Tatanka.
His journey toward becoming WrestleMania began at WrestleMania X, though, when he and Razor Ramon clashed in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. It was the first ladder match to be seen on a large scale, and it stands the test of time as one of the greatest ladder matches and WrestleMania matches ever.
From that point forward, HBK could always be counted upon to come through in the clutch, as his WrestleMania matches against Diesel, Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Triple H and Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Vince McMahon, John Cena, Ric Flair and The Undertaker all delivered.
Michaels achieved his boyhood dream by becoming WWF champion at WrestleMania 12 by virtue of his Iron Man match win over Hart, and after dropping the title to Austin two years later, he took a five-year hiatus due to injury.
It's incredible to think how much more Michaels could have cemented himself as a WrestleMania legend had he been in the fold during that five-year span.
Even with that break figured in, Michaels is undoubtedly among the true WrestleMania pillars in company history.
While some Superstars ride off into the sunset a shell of their former selves, Michaels went out on top of his game with a pair of legendary matches against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26.
Those two matches are widely considered among the best in wrestling history, and the fact that Michaels was able to perform at such a high level from start to finish in his WWE career is a big reason why he is forever linked to WrestleMania.
The Undertaker
When it comes to dominance in terms of wins and losses at WrestleMania, nobody comes close to matching what The Undertaker has accomplished over the course of his illustrious career.
Prior to his shocking defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, The Phenom had a perfect record of 21-0 at WrestleMania.
Following that loss, The Deadman picked up wins over Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon to improve to 23-1 before another loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year dropped him to 23-2.
The Undertaker's first WrestleMania match was a win over Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka at WrestleMania 7 in 1991, and he went one to compete in every WrestleMania from then through last year with the exception of WrestleMania 10 and WrestleMania 2000 (16).
Perhaps the most impressive thing about The Undertaker's WrestleMania career is that his matches got progressively better as time went on and he got older.
Among his first WrestleMania bout, the only one that could be considered high quality was his surprisingly strong tilt with Diesel at WrestleMania 12.
From that point forward, though, there were few disappointing outings.
His best stretch undoubtedly went from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 to WrestleMania 29 in 2013. In succession, Taker faced Batista, Edge, Shawn Michaels (twice), Triple H (twice) and CM Punk.
All of those matches delivered at or above the lofty expectations placed upon them, and his two matches against Michaels in particular will always be remembered as two of the greatest bouts to ever take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The Undertaker persevered through facing some less-than-ideal opponents early in his career, but as his star continued to rise and his legendary status at WrestleMania continued to grow, he was given better dancing partners to work with, and he made the most of those opportunities.
Hulk Hogan
Controversy aside, it is fair to say that WrestleMania may never have become the phenomenon it is today if not for Hulk Hogan.
The Immortal One main evented each of the first three and eight of the first nine WrestleManias in history, which is an unparalleled accomplishment that nobody has come close to matching.
The involvement of celebrity Mr. T played a significant role in the success of the original WrestleMania in 1985, but Hogan's crossover star power is what sparked the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection and helped professional wrestling go mainstream.
Hogan's spot on the Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania is far less about the match quality Shawn Michaels brought to the table on the Grandest Stage of Them All and more about his drawing power and ability to make the masses flock to WrestleMania.
His most iconic moment and match at the Showcase of the Immortals was his WrestleMania 3 clash with Andre the Giant.
The bout occurred in front of a then-record crowd of 93,173 people at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.
Hogan famously bodyslammed Andre in that match and went on to beat him and retain the WWF Championship.
More huge matches followed for Hogan, as he faced Randy "Macho Man" Savage at WrestleMania 5 when the Mega Powers exploded and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 in what was dubbed the Ultimate Challenge.
The match with Savage was quite possibly the best of Hogan's WrestleMania career, and the Warrior match may have been the best of Ultimate Warrior's entire pro wrestling career.
Hogan was such a huge draw that Vince McMahon went back on his decision to have Hogan pass the torch to Warrior at WrestleMania 6 by booking Hogan to beat Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter for the WWF Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 7.
While Hogan left WWF after WrestleMania 9, he returned many years later and added a few more WrestleMania memories to his legacy.
Chief among them was his WrestleMania 18 match against The Rock. Although Hogan started that bout as a heel, the crowd got behind him and turned him face, thus confirming the power of Hulkamania.
Along with McMahon, Hogan essentially made WrestleMania, and there is no way he could be left off a monument dedicated to it.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
His seven career WrestleMania matches are by far the fewest of anyone on this list, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin simply can't be left off the Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania.
After a fairly nondescript WrestleMania debut against Savio Vega at WrestleMania 12, Austin went on one of the most remarkable runs in wrestling history.
The Texas Rattlesnake was chiefly responsible for ushering in the Attitude Era and helping WWE prevail over WCW in the Monday Night Wars.
His performances in major WrestleMania matches played a big role in that, beginning with WrestleMania 13 in 1997.
Austin transformation from a hated heel to a beloved antihero began at that pay-per-view when he lost a classic submission match to Bret Hart by passing out while bleeding profusely.
The era of Austin 3:16 was off to the races at that point, and Stone Cold went on to headline three of the next four WrestleManias.
At WrestleMania 14, Austin beat Shawn Michaels to win the WWF Championship for the first time, and he was aided by Mike Tyson turning on D-Generation X in one of the most memorable WrestleMania moments of all time.
WrestleMania 15 marked the start of the greatest trilogy in WrestleMania history, as Austin defeated The Rock in the main event.
Stone Cold defeated The Rock once again at WrestleMania 17 and shockingly turned heel by aligning himself with Mr. McMahon.
At WrestleMania 19, Austin and The Rock did battle one last time with the Great One coming out on top in what turned out to be the final match of Austin's career.
The Rock very easily could have edged Austin out for the final spot on the WrestleMania Mt. Rushmore, but since Austin was slightly more vital to the WWF's meteoric rise in the late 1990s, he got the nod alongside Michaels, The Undertaker and Hogan.