Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania: Which 4 WWE Legends Deserve the Honor?

What would the Mt. Rushmore of WrestleMania be without Mr. WrestleMania himself?

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels earned the Mr. WrestleMania moniker many years ago based on the sheer number of memorable matches he has competed in on the Grandest Stage of The All.

Wins and losses have nothing to do with Michaels' place on the WrestleMania Mt. Rushmore, as The Showstopper went just 6-11 at the Showcase of the Immortals.

From WrestleMania 10 on, however, it is impossible to find a bad match that Michaels took part in at the biggest show of the year.

Michaels' first few WrestleMania matches were as part of The Rockers before he moved on to a singles career and had solid tilts with Tito Santana and Tatanka.

His journey toward becoming WrestleMania began at WrestleMania X, though, when he and Razor Ramon clashed in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. It was the first ladder match to be seen on a large scale, and it stands the test of time as one of the greatest ladder matches and WrestleMania matches ever.

From that point forward, HBK could always be counted upon to come through in the clutch, as his WrestleMania matches against Diesel, Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Triple H and Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Vince McMahon, John Cena, Ric Flair and The Undertaker all delivered.

Michaels achieved his boyhood dream by becoming WWF champion at WrestleMania 12 by virtue of his Iron Man match win over Hart, and after dropping the title to Austin two years later, he took a five-year hiatus due to injury.

It's incredible to think how much more Michaels could have cemented himself as a WrestleMania legend had he been in the fold during that five-year span.

Even with that break figured in, Michaels is undoubtedly among the true WrestleMania pillars in company history.

While some Superstars ride off into the sunset a shell of their former selves, Michaels went out on top of his game with a pair of legendary matches against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26.

Those two matches are widely considered among the best in wrestling history, and the fact that Michaels was able to perform at such a high level from start to finish in his WWE career is a big reason why he is forever linked to WrestleMania.