Super Bowl 52 Sets Record with $158.58M Bet at Nevada Sportsbooks

A record total of $158.58 million was bet in the Las Vegas' sportsbooks on Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, according to David Purdum of ESPN.com, breaking last year's previous high by nearly $20 million.

According to that report, the books won just $1.1 million on the Eagles win, the smallest total since 2011, though "the books have come out ahead in 26 of the 28 Super Bowls since the Nevada Gaming Control began tracking the action in the NFL's title game in 1991."

RJ Bell of the Associated Press provided the list of top betting years for the Super Bowl:

Several high-rollers, meanwhile, put all their proverbial chips on the Eagles. According to Purdum, "There was also a series of big money-line bets on Philadelphia to win straight up, including a $3 million bet placed Jan. 24 with MGM. In total, five bets of $1 million or greater were reported, four of them on the Eagles."

While William Hill, Sportsbooks Boyd Gaming, CG Technology, Station Casinos and the Wynn all lost money on the game, Caesars Palace reported coming out as a seven-figure winner and Westgate SuperBook, South Point and MGM also said they were slight winners on the night.

"We had a few large wagers on the Patriots come in late that helped offset the avalanche of Eagles money we were taking early on," said Frank Kunovic, Caesars Palace's director of specialty games. "As a bookie, I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, because we had multiple offsetting wagers that could buy some very nice size houses in Vegas."

While Kunovic had a good night, the prop bets hurt Vegas the most.

"This was a horrible outcome, and one of the few times where the props were so disastrous that it ruined the whole day," Treasure Island sportsbook director Tony Nevill told Patrick Everson of Covers.com. "Everything we won on the futures book, the moneyline, the total and the side, we gave back to all the props."

Meanwhile, the now legendary "Bettor X"—who made waves after reportedly winning over $10 million in bets during the World Series—struck gold again, betting $3 million on the Eagles at MGM and spreading several other bets on the Eagles on various books for at least a combined $1.7 million, according to Purdum and Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com.