LaVar Ball Rips Vytautas Coach for Not Starting LaMelo and LiAngelo in Loss

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball didn't start for Vytautas in the team's 118-96 loss to Zalgiris on Sunday, and unsurprisingly, LaVar Ball wasn't happy about it.

The players' father discussed his disappointment with head coach Virginijus Seskus, per Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas:

The American duo combined for 44 points in the defeat to the defending league champions.

LiAngelo led all scorers with 25 points, while LaMelo added 19 points and six assists.

Unfortunately, the team continued to struggle, with its ninth straight loss dropping it to 4-18 on the season, worst in the league. While Vytautas was successful against lower-level competition during the Big Baller Brand Challenge, it hasn't been against LKL opponents.

Meanwhile, LaVar, who was an assistant coach for one game, has been his usual overbearing self. According to Urbonas, he recently tried to change the team's strategy toward more threes and a faster pace, irritating some players.

Considering Vytautas' recent slide, however, there doesn't seem to be much to lose in changing up things.