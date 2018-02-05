Cavaliers Trade Rumors: JR Smith, Tristan Thompson Offered for DeAndre Jordan

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spiraling out of control, but the team doesn't appear to be making real efforts to improve its roster.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Monday the team has attempted to trade for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan but that it has only offered its own first-round pick as well as "unwanted money," including Tristan Thompson and JR Smith.

Los Angeles appears to be in sell mode since it traded Blake Griffin, and Jordan seems like he'll be the next man on the move. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Jan. 22 that the Clippers have had talks with the Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers but that none of the deals are close.

While it would be costly to acquire him, Jordan would be a perfect fit for Cleveland as it tries to stop the bleeding. The Cavaliers are 6-12 in their last 18 games, most recently suffering a 32-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The defense has been the biggest problem, ranking 26th in the NBA with 109.5 points allowed per game.

Meanwhile, Jordan has established himself as one of the best interior defenders in the game, twice being named first-team All-Defensive. He is averaging 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game this season and would represent an immediate improvement for just about every team.

One problem is he has a player option for $24.1 million for 2018-19.

The other issue is the Cavaliers might not have enough assets to pull off this deal. At the very least, they may have to part with the Brooklyn Nets pick they own.