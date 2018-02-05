Knicks Trade Rumors: Willy Hernangomez Requests Move Before Deadline

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez is reportedly seeking a trade before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

According to Charania, "Hernangomez's representatives informed Knicks officials of the trade request in recent days" and are "seeking a team in which he can continue his development as a young NBA center." Charania added that "several teams have engaged in talks for Hernangomez over the past month."

A first-team All-Rookie selection last year after averaging 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, Hernangomez has largely fallen out of New York's rotation this season, appearing in just 25 contests and posting only 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.

Enes Kanter has stepped into the starting center position, superstar Kristaps Porzingis is capable of filling that role and Kyle O'Quinn is offering a solid impact (6.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.0 BPG) in 16.7 minutes off the bench, so minutes have been hard to come by for Hernangomez.

"My situation is like this," Hernangomez told Al Iannazzone of Newsday. "I've been really patient. I'm working hard every day. I try to be ready for when my opportunity comes. But I'm ready for anything that comes. I just want to play. I love New York, I love my teammates. But I need to play. I love basketball so much. I need to play."

He added: "In the summer, I heard I'm going to be part of the future. Now whatever happens, I'm ready."

Hernangomez also noted his agent has maintained contact with general manager Scott Perry and is "trying to fix the situation."

The most likely scenario is either Hernangomez or O'Quinn will be moved. The former is owed a team-friendly $1.5 million next season and a non-guaranteed $1.56 million in the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac. O'Quinn, meanwhile, has a player option for $4.3 million next year and could become a free agent over the summer.

Hernangomez is also younger (23) than O'Quinn (27) and has far more offensive upside, though O'Quinn has provided the Knicks with more defense. But for a team that's fast falling out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference—the Knicks are currently 23-31, four games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 8 spot in the postseason—taking the long view makes the most sense.

Tthe long view seems to support keeping a player like Hernangomez, who seems convinced his situation will have some resolution by the trade deadline.

"After Thursday, something good is going to happen," he told Iannazzone. "I really want to be here with [Porzingis], with my teammates. I love New York. I love New York fans. But I really have to play. I'm ready for anything."