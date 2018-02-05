Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Justin Kluivert, Marcus Rashford Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax sensation Justin Kluivert has poured cold water on a potential switch to Manchester United after being linked with the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, has denied he is ready to move to the Red Devils after doubts were raised about the future of England starlet Marcus Rashford.

Jack Otway of the Daily Express reported that manager Jose Mourinho could leave Rashford out in the cold if United sign Kluivert next summer.

However, the teenager has spoken out about the recent reports and admitted he is not yet prepared for the high-pressure transfer.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (h/t the Daily Express' Bruce Archer), Kluivert said: "I have heard the rumours, but I haven’t spoken to Mourinho. A move to Manchester United wouldn't make sense, for now."

Per Archer, Mourinho has gone on record to declare he will not be attempting to make attacking signings before the start of next season.

The United boss said:

"It’s bad for you [the media] because you like to have things to write and speculate, especially in the summer, but I don’t want attacking players so don’t speak about attacking players that are coming here because nobody is coming here.

"We have [Juan] Mata, [Romelu] Lukaku, Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, [Jesse] Lingard and Alexis [Sanchez], so I don’t want attacking players. So if you want to speculate in the summer you have to go to other areas because I’m really happy with the attacking players.

"Alexis, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford can all play No. 9, Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same. And all of them, apart from Lukaku, can play from behind as the second striker.

"We do not need to improve the quality of the players. But we have to improve the dynamic of the team and our efficiency."

John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror reported Kluivert could cost United £10 million, but the deal appears a non-starter after comments from Mourinho and the Ajax player.



It is highly unlikely Rashford is surplus to requirements after a sensational start to his career in the first team, and the youngster has become the club's figurehead in their development of academy talent.

Rashford was recently honoured at United's Carrington base with his image adorning the corridors of the training complex:

Rashford's form has been inconsistent this term, but the attacker is on a path of long-term development at the Theatre of Dreams.

Lingard's emergence has shown Mourinho will look towards his younger contingent when they display their best attributes, and a spell on the bench will do Rashford no harm.

The 20-year-old Mancunian has 31 appearances under his belt in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Kluivert is an exciting talent, but Rashford remains the superior player in terms of development and economy.

United need to attract a winger to the club. However, the arrival of Sanchez should see Mourinho focus his attentions on midfield and defensive targets.