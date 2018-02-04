Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie TrailersFebruary 4, 2018
In between Super Bowl commercials, there was a football game, which the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.
It was a thrilling contest in which the underdog upset the dynastic favorite after some thrilling twists and turns.
Let's talk about those commercials, though.
There were massive movie trailers. There were occasionally humorous attempts to sell food, beverages and laundry detergent. Plus, we got an inspirational Olympics spot and a controversial use of a civil rights icon's words.
With the company trending in ways that have not been entirely positive, Tide made an aggressive push to brand its product as something that cleans your clothes without mentioning not to eat it.
For the most part, it seemed to hit its mark:
IGN @IGN
Wow... we completely missed this amazing #Tide ad w/ @DavidKHarbour. 😂 #SuperBowl https://t.co/rVJYX3nbqt2018-2-5 01:15:13
Jim Bob Breazeale @jbbreazeale
With the amount of money Tide spent on Super Bowl commercials, you can’t convince me the whole Tide Pod controversy that was so conveniently timed for the month before the game wasn’t intentional.2018-2-5 01:51:02
Kenny Knox 🌍 @KennyKnox
I only watch the Super Bowl for the tide pods commercials2018-2-5 01:32:03
On the flip side, Ram used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to sell trucks and got a decidedly less positive response:
ItsTheReal @itsthereal
Not sure MLK’s dream was to drive a Dodge Ram.2018-2-5 00:46:27
Hunter Walker @hunterw
There was audible painful groaning at the Super Bowl party I’m at as everyone realized Dodge Ram was trying to profit off of an MLK speech2018-2-5 00:46:40
On a more successful inspirational bent, the upcoming winter Olympics sparked well-received spots, including this one about Paralympian Lauren Woolstencroft, courtesy of Toyota:
Khary Penebaker @kharyp
The odds of winning a Paralympic gold medal are almost 1 billion to 1. This film follows the journey of Lauren Woolstencroft, who beat the odds to win eight Paralympic gold medals. #SuperBowl #SB52 #SBLII #SuperBowlAd https://t.co/YLJWSbAOE12018-2-4 23:50:21
Verizon also got in on the act with a salute to first responders that drew generally positive reviews, from the law enforcement community among others:
Bill Bratton @CommissBratton
Outstanding support for law enforcement and all first responders shown by @verizon at tonight’s #SuperBowl. RETWEET to show #AllOurThanks. Cops Count, Police Matter https://t.co/SNe7PtSCH6 @jtimberlake @VerizonNews2018-2-5 01:35:11
Of course, Super Bowl ads are about absurdist humor as much as anything else, and while this year's slate didn't offer up any legendary side-splitters, there were some chuckle-inducing moments.
Danny DeVito did a credible impression of an M&M:
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports
Danny DeVito is an electric M&M https://t.co/TqoaL8kPFI2018-2-4 23:56:19
Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG
How the heck did it take this long to cast Danny DeVito as an M&M?2018-2-4 23:58:57
Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman joined Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott for a sublime segment of hip-hop lip-syncing courtesy of Doritos and Mountain Dew:
Mashable @mashable
Everyone loves Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage lip syncing in this Super Bowl ad https://t.co/rGkQ1h2VVu https://t.co/5PFsemoD942018-2-5 01:36:04
Joy Reid @JoyAnnReid
Ok the Doritos and Dew commercial with @BustaRhymes and @MissyElliott tracks? Yass. And Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman? Well done. #SuperBowlAds2018-2-5 00:12:06
Perhaps the most impactful moments came via the trailers, which included glimpses at the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise; the Han Solo standalone Star Wars movie; the newest Mission Impossible; and The Cloverfield Paradox, which was immediately available for streaming on Netflix—in case you haven't watched enough TV:
Hollywood Reporter @THR
A new #JurassicWorld trailer debuts during the Super Bowl https://t.co/byxN8cxoFf #SB52 https://t.co/bBzioiuV222018-2-4 23:35:13
GameSpot @gamespot
Teaser for Han Solo's spin-off movie #SoloAStarWarsStory is here! #SuperBowl https://t.co/spZOYV99re2018-2-4 23:50:01
SuperBroMovies @SuperBroMovies
Full Trailer for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT’ Released! #SuperBowl https://t.co/5erxIdzIpo2018-2-5 00:20:11
CNN @CNN
Not only did Netflix air a trailer for the much-anticipated "Cloverfield" sequel during the #SuperBowl, but the streaming service also confirmed that the movie will be available to stream as soon as the big game ends https://t.co/PH4soCA2PW2018-2-5 02:10:08
