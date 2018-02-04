Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Elsa/Getty Images

In between Super Bowl commercials, there was a football game, which the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.

It was a thrilling contest in which the underdog upset the dynastic favorite after some thrilling twists and turns.

Let's talk about those commercials, though.

There were massive movie trailers. There were occasionally humorous attempts to sell food, beverages and laundry detergent. Plus, we got an inspirational Olympics spot and a controversial use of a civil rights icon's words.

With the company trending in ways that have not been entirely positive, Tide made an aggressive push to brand its product as something that cleans your clothes without mentioning not to eat it.

For the most part, it seemed to hit its mark:

On the flip side, Ram used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to sell trucks and got a decidedly less positive response:

On a more successful inspirational bent, the upcoming winter Olympics sparked well-received spots, including this one about Paralympian Lauren Woolstencroft, courtesy of Toyota:

Verizon also got in on the act with a salute to first responders that drew generally positive reviews, from the law enforcement community among others:

Of course, Super Bowl ads are about absurdist humor as much as anything else, and while this year's slate didn't offer up any legendary side-splitters, there were some chuckle-inducing moments.

Danny DeVito did a credible impression of an M&M:

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman joined Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott for a sublime segment of hip-hop lip-syncing courtesy of Doritos and Mountain Dew:

Perhaps the most impactful moments came via the trailers, which included glimpses at the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise; the Han Solo standalone Star Wars movie; the newest Mission Impossible; and The Cloverfield Paradox, which was immediately available for streaming on Netflix—in case you haven't watched enough TV:

