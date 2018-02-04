Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Jacob Shafer@@jacobshaferFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball defended by Johnson Bademosi #29 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

In between Super Bowl commercials, there was a football game, which the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.    

It was a thrilling contest in which the underdog upset the dynastic favorite after some thrilling twists and turns.

Let's talk about those commercials, though.

There were massive movie trailers. There were occasionally humorous attempts to sell food, beverages and laundry detergent. Plus, we got an inspirational Olympics spot and a controversial use of a civil rights icon's words.

With the company trending in ways that have not been entirely positive, Tide made an aggressive push to brand its product as something that cleans your clothes without mentioning not to eat it.

For the most part, it seemed to hit its mark:

On the flip side, Ram used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to sell trucks and got a decidedly less positive response:

On a more successful inspirational bent, the upcoming winter Olympics sparked well-received spots, including this one about Paralympian Lauren Woolstencroft, courtesy of Toyota:

Verizon also got in on the act with a salute to first responders that drew generally positive reviews, from the law enforcement community among others:

Of course, Super Bowl ads are about absurdist humor as much as anything else, and while this year's slate didn't offer up any legendary side-splitters, there were some chuckle-inducing moments.

Danny DeVito did a credible impression of an M&M:

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman joined Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott for a sublime segment of hip-hop lip-syncing courtesy of Doritos and Mountain Dew:

Perhaps the most impactful moments came via the trailers, which included glimpses at the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise; the Han Solo standalone Star Wars movie; the newest Mission Impossible; and The Cloverfield Paradox, which was immediately available for streaming on Netflix—in case you haven't watched enough TV:

Jacob Shafer is a national MLB columnist and breaking news writer for Bleacher Report.

Related

    Nick Foles Stared Down the GOAT — and Won

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Nick Foles Stared Down the GOAT — and Won

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Noncommittal on Playing in 2018

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Gronk Noncommittal on Playing in 2018

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Foles After SB MVP Performance?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What's Next for Foles After SB MVP Performance?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    3rd MVP Cements Brady's GOAT Claim

    Featured logo
    Featured

    3rd MVP Cements Brady's GOAT Claim

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report