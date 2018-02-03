4 Bets of at Least $1 Million on Eagles to Cover, Beat Patriots in Super Bowl 52

Al Bello/Getty Images

All four bets worth at least $1 million placed in Las Vegas on Super Bowl LII have picked the underdog Philadelphia Eagles to either upset or cover the spread against the favored New England Patriots.

On Saturday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported there are two $1 million moneyline wagers on the Eagles, a $1.6 million bet on Philadelphia with the 4.5-point spread and a "multimillion" bet on Philly, though it's unclear whether that was straight up or with the points.

Gill Alexander of the Vegas Sports & Information Network told Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports the Eagles being the preferred choice, including on smaller wagers, might have nothing to do with the numbers.

"I wonder if so many of those bets are people tired of seeing the Patriots win," he said. "I wonder if it's as simple as that."

The steady stream of bets on Philadelphia has caused the oddsmakers to adjust. The Patriots, who opened as 6.0-point favorites after their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, are currently down to 4.5, per OddsShark.

It's a trend that comes as a surprise, though.

Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline Cousins Would Play If Tagged by WAS Again Artists Turning Neglected Courts into Giant Works of Art Daredevil Max Cave Defying Death with Wild Parkour Mac McClung Is Taking the Nation by Storm Must-Land Recruits for CFB Classes Needing a Boost How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect Draft Prospects to Target If You Miss Out on Top Guys Future 1st Rounders in 2018 Recruiting Class Winners and Losers from Senior Bowl Week MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo The High-Flying World of Drone Combat Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Amputee Skater Who Impresses Even Tony Hawk Which Recruiting Classes Will Have Biggest Impact? Underrated 2018 NFL Draft Prospects Winners, Losers of Conference Championships Flag-Bearer from Rio Headed to Winter Olympics Bold Predictions for National Signing Day 8th-Grader Makes 17 3s in a 70-Pt Game Right Arrow Icon

That's mostly because the bettors picking the Eagles are suggesting Philly backup quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced the injured Carson Wentz, is capable of at least keeping the game close against the Patriots' Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Since that seems like a serious leap of faith on the surface, Alexander's comments pointing toward potential Pats fatigue could be on the mark. Throwing down seven figures on the Eagles is quite a way to show you're tired of New England's success, though.