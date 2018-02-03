4 Bets of at Least $1 Million on Eagles to Cover, Beat Patriots in Super Bowl 52

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles calls a huddle against the Minnesota Vikings during their NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

All four bets worth at least $1 million placed in Las Vegas on Super Bowl LII have picked the underdog Philadelphia Eagles to either upset or cover the spread against the favored New England Patriots.

On Saturday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported there are two $1 million moneyline wagers on the Eagles, a $1.6 million bet on Philadelphia with the 4.5-point spread and a "multimillion" bet on Philly, though it's unclear whether that was straight up or with the points.

Gill Alexander of the Vegas Sports & Information Network told Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports the Eagles being the preferred choice, including on smaller wagers, might have nothing to do with the numbers.

"I wonder if so many of those bets are people tired of seeing the Patriots win," he said. "I wonder if it's as simple as that."

The steady stream of bets on Philadelphia has caused the oddsmakers to adjust. The Patriots, who opened as 6.0-point favorites after their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, are currently down to 4.5, per OddsShark.

It's a trend that comes as a surprise, though.

That's mostly because the bettors picking the Eagles are suggesting Philly backup quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced the injured Carson Wentz, is capable of at least keeping the game close against the Patriots' Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Since that seems like a serious leap of faith on the surface, Alexander's comments pointing toward potential Pats fatigue could be on the mark. Throwing down seven figures on the Eagles is quite a way to show you're tired of New England's success, though.

