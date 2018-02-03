Pink's Super Bowl National Anthem Reportedly Jeopardized by Flu

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Pink has reportedly been suffering from the flu, and it has affected her rehearsals as she prepares to sing the national anthem before Super Bowl 52 on Sunday.

Citing sources, TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Pink "had a really tough time making it through her rehearsal Thursday night."

TMZ added the rehearsal "didn't go smoothly" and "everyone involved didn't feel good when it was over."

In an Instagram post Saturday, Pink wrote she is "trying to practice the flu away" and concluded the note with the hashtag "#ificansingimgonnakillit."

Pink isn't the only one involved with Sunday's title tilt who has been nursing flu-like symptoms.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor received an IV Saturday morning after he told the team's training staff he was "feeling sick and weak."

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Ronald Darby were also feeling ill earlier in the week, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET.