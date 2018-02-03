Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Willing to Use Nets Draft Pick in Deal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly only willing to include the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick, which they acquired from the Boston Celtics as part of the Kyrie Irving deal, in trade talks if the package coming back can help the organization for the long haul.

On Saturday, Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer reported speculation the draft choice is completely off the table is false, but the front office won't move it for a short-term rental upgrade such as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

Cleveland is willing to deal the Nets' pick for a "younger player who is under team control for a few years" or would consider trading its own first-rounder for an asset like Jordan, per Pluto.

The update comes two days after Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Cavs superstar LeBron James would be willing to meet with the star-studded Golden State Warriors in free agency this offseason if they could create enough cap space to give him a max deal.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer provided a theory about that rumor:

Meanwhile, James downplayed the Warriors talk Friday when asked about seeing the story.

"The first thing I did I started laughing, actually," the four-time NBA MVP told reporters. "And then I thought about it. I think it's doing [a disservice], it's nonsense and it's a non-story."

The Cavaliers' recent struggles, including 10 losses in 13 games from Christmas Day through Jan. 23, have amplified the need to upgrade the roster in order to seriously compete for another championship.

Brooklyn's pick is their most valuable tradeable asset, but the team is rightfully hesitant to trade it for a four-month addition given the uncertainty surrounding James' future.

Right now, the Nets own the league's eighth-worst record, but they are just 3.5 games from last place. So the pick's value could increase in value if they struggle down the stretch, giving the pick's owner the potential to land a high selection in the lottery.