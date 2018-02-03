Hassan Whiteside Reportedly Unlikely to Be Traded by Heat

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Despite being frequently mentioned as a trade chip, Hassan Whiteside is reportedly unlikely to be dealt by the Miami Heat.

Per Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Heat would be reluctant to move their star center because of his value to their defense and current position as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported the Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Whiteside if he were to be traded.

Another issue Deveney pointed out is the Heat have essentially made Whiteside a part-time player with a huge contract.

Whiteside has already missed 18 games this season, and his 25.6 minutes per game is his fewest since his first season with the Heat in 2014-15. He's owed $25.4 million next season with a $27 million player option for 2019-20, per Spotrac.

The Heat are currently 29-23 due in large part to a defense that ranks third in points allowed per game (100.9) and fourth in defensive efficiency, per Basketball Reference.

Whiteside is a key reason for the Heat's success in that area. He leads the team with 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and ranks second with two defensive win shares.