Hassan Whiteside Reportedly Unlikely to Be Traded by Heat

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Miami. Miami won 97-79. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Despite being frequently mentioned as a trade chip, Hassan Whiteside is reportedly unlikely to be dealt by the Miami Heat

Per Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Heat would be reluctant to move their star center because of his value to their defense and current position as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported the Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Whiteside if he were to be traded. 

Another issue Deveney pointed out is the Heat have essentially made Whiteside a part-time player with a huge contract. 

Whiteside has already missed 18 games this season, and his 25.6 minutes per game is his fewest since his first season with the Heat in 2014-15. He's owed $25.4 million next season with a $27 million player option for 2019-20, per Spotrac.

The Heat are currently 29-23 due in large part to a defense that ranks third in points allowed per game (100.9) and fourth in defensive efficiency, per Basketball Reference.

Whiteside is a key reason for the Heat's success in that area. He leads the team with 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and ranks second with two defensive win shares.

Related

    Whiteside (Illness) Will Not Play vs. Pistons

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Whiteside (Illness) Will Not Play vs. Pistons

    miamiherald
    via miamiherald

    Report: Cavs Open to Trading Nets Pick for Young Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Open to Trading Nets Pick for Young Player

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Warriors 'Dying to Get to the All-Star Break'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Warriors 'Dying to Get to the All-Star Break'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pels Finalizing 10-Day Deal with Okafor

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels Finalizing 10-Day Deal with Okafor

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report