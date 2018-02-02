Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Magic Reportedly Evaluating Market for PF

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Owners of the second-worst record in the NBA, the Orlando Magic are reportedly looking at trade options for Aaron Gordon.

Per Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Magic president Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond are "quietly gauging" the market for Gordon.

Scotto did note it's possible the Magic are just putting out feelers since Gordon can become a restricted free agent this summer.

On pace for their sixth straight losing season, the Magic have been exploring all of their options leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported on Jan. 9 that the Magic were "open for business" and had received at least some degree of interest for everyone on their roster, including players who were out with injuries.

Drafted No. 4 overall by the Magic in 2014, Gordon is having his best season this year. The 22-year-old leads the team with 18.4 points and ranks second with 8.3 rebounds per game.