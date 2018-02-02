West Ham Sack Exec Tony Henry After Comments About African Players

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Premier League club West Ham United have sacked Director of Player Recruitment Tony Henry following the latter's insensitive remarks about African players.

The club announced the news in a statement on Friday:

''West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press.

''Our action follows a full and thorough investigation.

''West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.

''The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.''

As reported by Matt Lawton of the Daily Mail, Henry made headlines near the end of the January transfer window when he wrote in an email the Hammers were not interested in signing African players.

When Sportsmail reached out, Henry didn't deny the comments, saying it is "nothing racist at all" before detailing the issues the club has had with certain players in the past. He specifically pointed to their ''bad attitude" and tendency to "cause mayhem," citing Diafra Sakho—who recently transferred to Rennes—as an example.

The revelations led to immediate outrage, as well as a suspension by the club, who promised an immediate investigation. Football writer Sam Inkersole praised the Hammers for their speedy response:

Said investigation didn't take long, as Henry has now been sacked.

West Ham's squad contains several key players of African origin, including Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate and defender Arthur Masuaku, of Congolese heritage, among others.