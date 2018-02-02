Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane and Eden Hazard Linked in Latest Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to strengthen every area of their squad in the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Eden Hazard said to be at the top of their list of targets.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato), club president Florentino Perez is ready to give the green light to a number of big-name acquisitions, with Madrid said to be ready to improve goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack.

Kane and Hazard are reported to be priority signings, and despite interest from across Europe, Madrid are said to be hopeful they can convince the duo to leave England's capital for Spain's.

Perez is reportedly ready to spend big on the duo, as he views them as options to lead Madrid's attack for years to come.

At the moment, Kane and Hazard are among the best players in the Premier League, so prising them away from their respective clubs would be a massive challenge. But if any team is capable of doing so, you sense it's Madrid.

Kane would arguably be the most important acquisition of the two, as Los Blancos have struggled for potency at the point of the attack this season, with Karim Benzema a long way short of his best.

These numbers from OptaJean in December summed up the contrast between the two forwards in front of goal in 2017-18:

The Tottenham man has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent seasons and is sitting at the top of the Premier League's goalscoring charts again. There's no denying he's among Europe's best centre-forwards.

Kane can bully defenders, his movement in the final third is exceptional and he's also composed enough to bring team-mates into play.

His goalscoring is also spectacular, and he continues to set remarkable standards in English football.

BT Sport Score reminded us how consistent Kane has been:

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a big admirer of Hazard, and the 27-year-old considers the Frenchman as an idol in turn. The links to Los Blancos are no surprise.

The Belgium international would also help liven up Real's forward line. He can play anywhere across the front and is also adept in a supporting role to a central striker—as he has done so well for Chelsea this season.

For both of the Premier League clubs, losing their key attacking option would represent a massive blow.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently outlined how important his team-mate is, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

You suspect neither Chelsea nor Spurs would be ready to sell cheap. According to the report, Madrid are ready to spend €300 million (£264 million) on their upcoming summer splurge; it's debatable whether that'd be anywhere near enough to land the duo.

Still, with Madrid well off the pace in La Liga, out of the Copa del Rey and facing a testing last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, there may be an onus on them to spend massive amounts of money at the end of the campaign.