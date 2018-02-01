Ryan Shazier Discharged from Rehab Facility to Continue Spine Injury Recovery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will continue to rehab his spinal injury in an outpatient therapy program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

UPMC announced the news Thursday, noting Shazier was discharged from the main hospital and into the UPMC Centers for Rehab Services:

Shazier posted a message about the latest step in his recovery process on Instagram:

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 7 three days after suffering a spinal contusion while making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

Vernon Shazier, Ryan's father, told WPXI-TV in early January his son has regained feeling in his legs and was "making progress daily," but did add the family has decided to keep specific details of his recovery quiet until Ryan was ready to say anything publicly.

Shazier was in attendance at Heinz Field during the Steelers' Week 15 game against the New England Patriots and at the team's practice facility on Jan. 10 leading up to the AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A first-round pick by the Steelers four years ago, Shazier was having his best season in 2017 before the injury. He recorded a career-high 89 total tackles and tied his career high with three interceptions in 12 games.