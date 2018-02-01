Report: Riyad Mahrez Failed to Report to Training After Failed Man City Transfer

Report: Riyad Mahrez Failed to Report to Training After Failed Man City TransferFebruary 1, 2018
Riyad Mahrez missed a training session for Leicester City on Thursday morning after failing to secure a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City on deadline day of the January transfer window.
Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett provided more details:
I'm told Riyad Mahrez failed to report for #lcfc training this morning. He has now missed two training sessions and a game, so is technically in breach of contract and on strike. Sources say he is depressed after failing to get his move to #mcfc.
Mahrez handed in a transfer request amid interest from the Citizens, who made a lucrative offer for the Algeria international on Wednesday, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News:
Manchester City make "final offer" for Riyad Mahrez. Offer is worth £65m in total and includes a player. Offer being considered by Leicester City. No response yet.
However, the Foxes remained determined to get maximum value for their key player. Ultimately, City balked at Leicester's demand for "at least £95 million," per Goal's Sam Lee.
Not paying the asking price is a decision City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to defend after the Manchester club beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on Wednesday night, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:
Pep says he is pleased the club has financial limits on what he can spend. Said with the number of players he needed it would be impossible to spend £100m on one.
Meanwhile, Solhekol relayed a friend's account of how Mahrez reacted to the news he was staying put:
Close friend of Riyad Mahrez says Mahrez can't understand why Leicester won't let him join Man City: "He's given his all for Leicester. Joining City would have been a dream. Playing for Pep is something he's still desperate to do. He's very down."
Even so, Foxes manager Claude Puel had said the club would work to make Mahrez happy again, per BBC Sport: "There is perhaps disappointment for Riyad but I think all the players, all the squad will help him to come back."
However, Puel's hopes for a quick reintegration for his best player have been hit by Mahrez's actions since. The 26-year-old does not appear ready to get over having to stay at the King Power Stadium just yet.
It won't help if his head is turned again by City's continued interest. Guardiola has suggested to Sky Sports he may revisit the deal for a player he has already tried to sign twice this summer.
If Mahrez knows City will be back, he may be unlikely to relent and return to Leicester willingly.