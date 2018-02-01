Report: Riyad Mahrez Failed to Report to Training After Failed Man City Transfer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez missed a training session for Leicester City on Thursday morning after failing to secure a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City on deadline day of the January transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett provided more details:

Mahrez handed in a transfer request amid interest from the Citizens, who made a lucrative offer for the Algeria international on Wednesday, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News:

However, the Foxes remained determined to get maximum value for their key player. Ultimately, City balked at Leicester's demand for "at least £95 million," per Goal's Sam Lee.

Not paying the asking price is a decision City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to defend after the Manchester club beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on Wednesday night, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Meanwhile, Solhekol relayed a friend's account of how Mahrez reacted to the news he was staying put:

Even so, Foxes manager Claude Puel had said the club would work to make Mahrez happy again, per BBC Sport: "There is perhaps disappointment for Riyad but I think all the players, all the squad will help him to come back."

However, Puel's hopes for a quick reintegration for his best player have been hit by Mahrez's actions since. The 26-year-old does not appear ready to get over having to stay at the King Power Stadium just yet.

It won't help if his head is turned again by City's continued interest. Guardiola has suggested to Sky Sports he may revisit the deal for a player he has already tried to sign twice this summer.

If Mahrez knows City will be back, he may be unlikely to relent and return to Leicester willingly.