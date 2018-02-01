Greg Monroe Rumors: Pelicans Interested in Center After DeMarcus Cousins' Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2018

Phoenix Suns center Greg Monroe argues a call with a referee during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 134-111. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With the New Orleans Pelicans in search of a center after DeMarcus Cousins' Achilles injury, Greg Monroe is reportedly on their radar.

Per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, Monroe and the Pelicans have mutual interest. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN later reported the Pelicans' talks with Monroe are "gathering momentum," with head coach Alvin Gentry calling the center and discussing a starting role with the team.

Cousins ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Friday's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets. Per Wojnarowski, he will likely need six to 10 months of recovery time.

Monroe and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout Wednesday, making him a free agent after he clears waivers.

A New Orleans native, Monroe is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25 games with the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. He is shooting a career-high 60.1 percent from the field in 21.8 minutes per game.

The Pelicans are seventh in the Western Conference at 27-23. They have finished out of the top eight in the last two seasons and missed the playoffs.

Related

    Report: Pels 'Finalizing' Deal for F Nikola Mirotic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels 'Finalizing' Deal for F Nikola Mirotic

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Starbury to Retire from Pro Basketball

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Starbury to Retire from Pro Basketball

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ideal Spots for 2018 Draft's Top Prospects

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ideal Spots for 2018 Draft's Top Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Open to FA Talks with Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Open to FA Talks with Warriors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report