Blake Griffin: Learning About Pistons Trade Via Twitter Is Tough Way to Find Out

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Blake Griffin apparently learned he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons via Twitter.

"Finding out through Twitter, through other people, is a tough way to find out," Griffin said Wednesday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

Friedell noted Griffin said none of the Clippers personnel told him about the trade as discussions picked up.

The Clippers traded Griffin along with big man Willie Reed and forward Brice Johnson to the Pistons in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, center Boban Marjanovic, forward Tobias Harris, a future protected first-round pick and a future second-round pick.

Griffin learned about the trade on Twitter and also joined the avalanche of responses on the social media platform after the swap was reported:

He also took the opportunity to thank his fans in Los Angeles and reflect on his time with the Clippers:

While he said it was "tough" to learn of the trade the way he did, he also expressed optimism about the chance to help another team reach the playoffs.

"I'm excited about a new opportunity," Griffin said, per Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official website. "Just being able to sit with everybody in the organization so far—their excitement—is re-energizing. Everybody so far has been unbelievable—unbelievably supportive, unbelievably helpful."

The Pistons are two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot and will have the opportunity to make a charge with the five-time All-Star aboard. The frontcourt combination of Griffin and Andre Drummond immediately stands out and should pose a problem for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

"I think we can be very dominant," Griffin said, per Friedell. "We have to start working together. I've been a fan of Andre's game for a long, long time."

Fans will likely get to watch them work together for the first time Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.