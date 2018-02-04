Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018 Prop Odds and Predictions

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Fourteen years after his involvement in the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction at the conclusion of the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, Justin Timberlake is back on the Super Bowl stage.

Timberlake will be the headline act for the Super Bowl LII halftime show from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis while the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles take a reprieve.

The performance promises to be a good one, and there is money to be made from it as well with OddsShark providing several prop bets related to Timberlake.

Here is a rundown of those props, complete with odds for each bet and predictions for how the wagers will play out.

What Color Will Timberlake's Shoes Be at Start of Halftime Performance?

White (-120 or 83-100)

Black (+200 or 2-1)

Brown/Beige (+700 or 7-1)

Blue (+1,000 or 10-1)

Green (+1,000 or 10-1)

Red (+1,200 or 12-1)

Yellow (+2,000 or 20-1)

Timberlake's style is second to none, and there will undoubtedly be plenty of attention paid to his ensemble throughout the performance.

There are various props related to what JT will be wearing, and his footwear is near the top of the list.

Picking what color his shoes will be requires a total shot in the dark, but there appears to be some solid value on the board.

You can double your money if Timberlake wears black shoes, while brown or beige will net you seven times your investment.

White is the favorite, but since it's essentially at even money, taking a shot at brown with 7-1 odds is the smartest wager to make.

Will Timberlake Be Wearing a Hat at Start of Halftime Performance?

Yes (-140 or 71-100)

No (Even or 1-1)

Timberlake has never been shy about experimenting with unique headwear, so it's only natural there is a prop related to whether he will be wearing a hat.

Since his status could change in that regard on multiple occasions throughout the performance, the prop focuses solely on whether he's wearing a hat at the beginning of the halftime show.

The odds are in favor of him wearing a hat, but you'll have to put up $100 to make $71 on that bet.

You can make as much as you put in if he doesn't wear a hat, but since there's not much money to be made on the prop, it would be best to steer clear. If you are going to bet on it, though, go with the "no" and hope he shows off a fresh cut rather than covering it up.

Will Timberlake Perform a Prince Song?

Yes (-1,700 or 3-50)

No (+800 or 8-1)

The late Prince was a legendary performer across multiple genres of music, and he influenced many performance artists who came after him.

Timberlake is among them.

Following Prince's death in 2016, according to Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone, Timberlake wrote a tribute to Prince on Instagram, saying: "It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music. It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written."

Prince was born in Minneapolis, which is also the host city of Super Bowl LII, so a Prince song would go over well at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There isn't a lot of money to be made on this prop if you bet the "yes," but based on Timberlake's stated respect for Prince, it would be a fairly big surprise if he doesn't do at least one cover.

Will Any NSYNC Members Join Timberlake During His Performance?

Yes (+200 or 2-1)

No (-300 or 33-100)

Before he became a hugely successful solo artist, Timberlake was part of one of the most popular boy bands of all time in the form of NSYNC.

NSYNC hasn't been officially together in many years, but there were rumblings of a reunion in 2017, and there was talk of a reunion for a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as well.

Although nothing concrete has happened regarding the group, the Super Bowl would be the perfect opportunity to get the band back together again, even if for only one night.

It would be similar to what Beyonce did as the headliner in 2013 when the rest of Destiny's Child performed with her.

At odds of 2-1, bet on at least one NSYNC member performing alongside Timberlake with relative confidence.

1st Song of Halftime Show

"Filthy" (+165 or 33-20)

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" (+225 or 9-4)

"SexyBack" (+400 or 4-1)

"Rock Your Body" (+450 or 9-2)

"True Colors" (+600 or 6-1)

"What Goes Around Comes Around" (+650 or 13-2)

"Like I Love You" (+700 or 7-1)

"TKO" (+800 or 8-1)

"Mirrors" (+1,000 or 10-1)

"Cry Me a River" (+1,400 or 14-1)

"Senorita" (+1,400 or 14-1)

One of the most popular bets regarding halftime performances every year relates to what the opening song will be.

Plenty goes into that decision, and it will likely be a difficult one for Timberlake since he has so many well-known hits.

"Filthy" is the favorite, but there is a long list of possibilities, and many of them could yield a big payday if they come through.

Arguably, Timberlake's two best-known songs are "SexyBack" and "Rock Your Body." Both are likely to be part of his performance at some point, but it is unclear if one of them will go on first.

Since even those who aren't Timberlake fans have probably heard "Rock Your Body" on the radio before, look for him to captivate the widest possible audience right off the bat by starting with it.

If he does, then you stand to make $9 for every $2 you put up.

Will Timberlake Have a Beard at Halftime?

Yes (-700 or 7-50)

No (+450 or 9-2)

Timberlake likes to keep his look fresh by switching it up often, and that includes his facial hair.

JT alternates between being bearded and clean-shaven, but there is a significant discrepancy regarding the prop related to his facial hair.

Timberlake having a beard is a big favorite, and as seen in this photo of the pop star from Jan. 30, he was sporting facial hair:

Rather than putting up $50 to win $7 on the "yes," though, there is more value in betting on him shaving before the performance.

If he goes with a clean-shaven look, then it would result in a fairly big hit at 9-2 odds.

What Will Timberlake's Microphone Be at Start of Halftime Performance?

Headset (+190 or 19-10)

Handheld (-230 or 43-100)

Timberlake's performances are as much about his dancing as his singing, and that could come into play with regard to his microphone choice.

There is a prop asking if his mic will be a headset or handheld at the beginning of his performance.

That is an important distinction since it could change, but conventional wisdom suggests he will go with a headset for the bulk of his performance due to the choreography that will be involved.

There isn't much reward attached to betting on a handheld, but taking a chance on Timberlake starting off with a headset can nearly double your investment.