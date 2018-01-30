Real Madrid Transfer News: Mauro Icardi Sparks Fresh Rumours with Instagram Post

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has added fuel to the ongoing transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid by posting an image on Instagram about saying goodbye.

As reported by Marca, Real aren't the only club chasing the Argentina international, and their fans went into a frenzy when they saw this image:

BBC Sport provided a translation:

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli also weighed in on the ongoing saga; he, too, hinted at a transfer to the Spanish capital, via ItalianFootballTV:

Icardi has been Inter's top man in attack for years, building a reputation for consistency in front of goal during his time in the Italian fashion capital. He has already bagged 18 goals in 22 Serie A starts this season, standing out as the Nerazzurri's best performer.

In Madrid, Karim Benzema is in the midst of a poor season, and Cristiano Ronaldo is starting to show his age. Los Blancos are in dire need of more goals, and they're expected to invest in a striker.

Icardi would appear a perfect fit―he's already an established scorer with tremendous athletic gifts, and at 24 years old, he still has room for growth. His price tag could be an issue, although Football Italia noted he will have a release clause of €110 million that will become active for 15 days in July.

Football writer Roy Nemer doesn't doubt Icardi would be a smash hit in Madrid, although he doesn't expect the move to come to fruition:

The former Sampdoria man is mentioned as a potential target for Europe's elite in every transfer window, and despite the persistent links, he's still an Inter player. Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara appear perfectly happy in Milan, and while they have periodically hinted at a departure, they've mostly talked up the club and their connection to it.

Per Marca, Wanda is in Argentina, and some fans have suggested Icardi's Instagram post may have been a reference to her.

Real tend to get their wish when it comes to the transfer market, but there are plenty of options available at the striker position, including internally. It's still unclear when Vinicius Junior will join the team from Flamengo―he's still on loan in Brazil―but when he does, he'll likely get every chance to establish himself.

Los Blancos may opt to sign an older player who can hold down the fort in the meantime, and someone like Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski would make more sense as a target. The Poland international is 29 years old and in the middle of his prime―he could provide a bigger immediate impact before making way for Vinicius in a few years.