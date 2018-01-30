Manchester United Transfer News: Bryan Cristante Responds to Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Reported Manchester United transfer target Bryan Cristante has admitted he's interested in a Premier League move, amid speculation linking him with Serie A giants Juventus.

The Benfica midfielder, who is starring on loan at Atalanta, was asked about the ongoing speculation by Corriere della Sera (via Goal's Chris Burton) and had this to say:

''I don’t know if Juventus want me.

''What I will do next summer depends on the next five months.

''I can’t rule out a move to the Premier League. I think it’s a good league for me and my qualities.

''One must always believe in his qualities. I’ve never cared about criticisms, I’ve always listened to my manager. I always give my best, I always work hard.''

Paolo Magni/Associated Press

It's not the first time the Italian has talked about the Premier League―back in December, he called it the ''perfect place'' for his style of play and a dream he hopes will become a reality, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner).

The 22-year-old turned professional with Milan but was quickly sold to Benfica in 2014, in a move that baffled scouts and pundits on the peninsula. While he didn't enjoy much success in Portugal, he continued to flash his tremendous talent during loan spells in Italy.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Cristante has enjoyed a fantastic season with Atalanta, scoring seven goals already. The Bergamo-based outfit has primarily used him as a central midfielder but also slotted him into a more advanced role, where he has supported the striker.

His great form has been key to Atalanta's good run, with the club vying for a spot in the Europa League. The Italy international has reserved some of his best outings for the European stage―he was monstrous against Everton at Goodison Park―and the top fixtures in Serie A:

Atalanta are expected to sign Cristante on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires, but there's a good chance they'll immediately flip him for a profit. The Serie A minnows are dependent on the transfer market and routinely sell their top talents to survive, losing Mattia Caldara―who returned on loan from Juventus―and Franck Kessie in recent years.

Cristante could be an excellent value signing as a high-energy midfielder with plenty of scoring potential, although he may not be ideally suited to replace the retiring Michael Carrick. Per James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the veteran will join his staff at the end of the season.

The Italian is not an expert ball-winner in midfield, and while he's a solid passer, his range as a distributor is not his strongest point. Any team could use his blend of scoring and technique, however, and comparisons to Juventus star Claudio Marchisio are not unfounded.

Cristante sounds keen to move to England, and if United want to add some more depth and versatility to their midfield―and get younger in the process―they could do far worse than signing the Italian.