Report: John Wall to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Miss 6 Weeks

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will reportedly undergo a procedure on his left knee that will force him to miss six weeks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported Tuesday. He will also miss the All-Star Game.

Buckner called the procedure a "cleanup."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Buckner's report and added that Wall could miss up to two months after undergoing the procedure Wednesday.

Wall missed the Wizards' 129-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday due to knee soreness, and Buckner reported he was slated to travel to Cleveland to have his knee looked at.

The five-time All-Star also missed time in November and December. Wall has a history of knee ailments, as he underwent surgery on both knees during the 2016 offseason.

In 12 games without Wall this season, the Wizards have gone 6-6.

They have a 27-22 record and are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Washington has a 4.5-game cushion over the ninth-place Detroit Pistons.

Wall's numbers are down slightly compared to last season, but he is still enjoying a strong campaign, averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is shooting just 41.7 percent from the field, though his 35.8 percent success rate from beyond the arc is a career best.

With Wall out Saturday, the Wizards turned to Tomas Satoransky at point guard, and he finished with 11 points and seven assists. Satoransky will likely receive the bulk of the playing time with Wall on the shelf, while Tim Frazier will also chip in.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal will be called upon to pick up the slack as well.