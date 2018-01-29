Super Bowl LII $1 Million Bet Shifts Eagles vs. Patriots Moneyline Odds

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2018

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LII football game from the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, in Minneapolis, MN. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Money continues to pour into Las Vegas from bettors picking the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. 

Patrick Everson of Covers.com (via Odds Shark) reported Monday that someone placed a $1 million bet on the Eagles to beat the New England Patriots straight up. This was enough to shift the entire line, with Philadelphia dropping from +165 to +160 (bet $100 to win $160) and the Patriots going from -185 to -180.

The odds for the Super Bowl have shifted dramatically since they were first announced.

According to Odds Shark, the Patriots were originally listed at -225 last Monday before moving to the current margin, while the Eagles have dropped from as high as +185. This means if you made a $100 bet for the Eagles to win on Monday night, waiting a week costed you $25.

It's also a significant shift in just a few weeks from when the Eagles were listed as 14-1 underdogs before the divisional round.

Philadelphia appeared dead in the water when Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, but Nick Foles has steadied the ship, and he helped lead a 38-7 blowout over the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. There is now suddenly a lot of confidence in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, especially from whoever made the $1 million bet.

