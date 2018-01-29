Report: DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams May Be Dealt After Blake Griffin Trade

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The fire sale appears to have begun for the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the Clippers have agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons that will send Blake Griffin to the Motor City, and according to Wojnarowski, the team is also willing to trade DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.

ith Griffin for all intents and purposes gone, it makes little sense for the Clippers to keep Jordan and Williams, both of whom can be free agents this summer. The Clippers are clearly going into rebuilding mode, so Jordan and Williams have much more value to the team as trade assets.

By trading Griffin, though, Los Angeles may have forfeited some leverage in trade negotiations with teams looking to acquire Jordan or Williams. Opposing general managers will know the Clippers are desperate to sell.

Jordan is averaging 11.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, while Williams is scoring a career-high 23.5 points per game and making a career-best 39.4 percent of his three-pointers. Even though they're a few months away from free agency, they'd be solid additions for teams with playoff aspirations.