Chelsea Transfer News: Emerson Palmieri to Undergo Medical Amid Latest Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on signing Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is set to fly to London on Tuesday to undergo his medical.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues have agreed to pay a £17.5 million fee, plus a potential £8 million in add-ons, and the 23-year-old Brazilian will sign a four-and-a-half year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Kinsella added Emerson's move to Chelsea has been delayed by the Blues' interest in his Roma team-mate Edin Dzeko, but the Premier League outfit have now opted to separate the two deals as the Bosnian looks set to remain with the Giallorossi.

Emerson's arrival at Stamford Bridge will add much-needed depth to a crucial area of Antonio Conte's Chelsea squad, the left-back and left wing-back role.

The Blues have a much busier schedule this season than they did as they won the Premier League last term as they are back in the UEFA Champions League and have qualified for the last-16 stage.

Conte's switch to a 3-4-3 system utilising wing-backs was crucial to Chelsea's success in 2016-17, and yet he added only Davide Zappacosta as cover on the right flank in the summer transfer window.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Marcos Alonso has continued to be effectively Chelsea's only option in the left wing-back role and he has started all 24 of their Premier League games this season, as well as five of their six Champions League matches.

Wing-back is a very demanding position and Alonso will surely tire in the final stages of the season should he not be given a rest.

Emerson's arrival at Chelsea should take the pressure off Alonso and could be hugely helpful as the Blues look to win some silverware at the end of the season.

As a result of an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in May 2017 Emerson has barely played this season and he did not appear at all in Roma's Champions League group campaign, so he will not be cup-tied.

The addition of Emerson to compete with, and cover for, Alonso can only be beneficial for Chelsea as they look to be successful in the latter stages of the 2017-18 season.