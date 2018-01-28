Nikki, Brie Bella Make Shocking WWE Return in Women's Royal Rumble Match

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Nikki and Brie Bella returned to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Nikki was the No. 27 entrant, and Brie arrived one entry later:

Nikki last wrestled at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. She teamed with John Cena to defeat The Miz and Maryse, and Cena proposed to her after the match.

Brie for all intents and purposes appeared to retire a year earlier at WrestleMania 32. She was a part of the winning team in a 10-woman tag team match during the pre-show portion. She gave birth to her daughter last May.