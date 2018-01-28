Hurricane Makes WWE Return, Gets Eliminated Instantly at Royal Rumble 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Shane "Hurricane" Helms made his return to WWE on Sunday night in the Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2018.

The Hurricane was the 21st entrant in the match. WWE showed the two-time cruiserweight champion making his way down the entrance ramp:

Helms' stay in the Rumble was brief. He teased delivering a chokeslam to John Cena, who promptly dumped him over the top rope. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was disappointed The Hurricane didn't have a longer stay:

Every year, WWE includes a few surprises in the Royal Rumble match. The Hurricane was the first former star to appear, with NXT stars Andrade "Cien" Almas and Adam Cole making their main roster debuts as well.

Helms' abrupt departure from the 2018 Rumble certainly won't make his WWE highlight reel.