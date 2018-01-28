Dave Joerger Exits vs. Spurs After Falling to the Court with Light Headedness

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced head coach Dave Joerger left Sunday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter and would not return.

The announcement noted Joerger "experienced a momentary episode of light headedness" and wouldn't return to the contest because of "precautionary reasons."

According to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee, assistant coach Elston Turner took over head coaching duties after Joerger left the game.

Sacramento hired Joerger prior to the 2016-17 season, and he led them to a 32-50 record last year. He was the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies the three seasons before accepting the Sacramento job and finished with a 147-99 record with a winning mark all three years.

However, Memphis didn't make it past the second round in any of its three seasons under Joerger's leadership.

The Kings have struggled this season, sporting a 15-33 record entering Sunday's game against the Spurs. Sacramento's next game is Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.