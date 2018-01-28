Farmers Insurance Open 2018: Day 4 Leaderboard Scores Ahead of Monday Playoff

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Seventy-two holes weren't enough at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, as Jason Day, Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer all took it to extra holes following a tense 18th hole Sunday.

Palmer lasted one hole.

When Day and Noren went head-to-head, it was a battle of the heavy hitters. Near-eagle misses led to traded birdies on the second playoff hole, followed by pars on the par-three 16th and par-four 17th. Both players once again birdied the 18th for a third time in five holes—leaving us waiting until Monday to see who will win.

Day and Noren will return to the course Monday morning to play the 16th once again and hopefully determine a winner in San Diego. Day, Noren and Palmer each finished one clear of J.B. Holmes at 10 under for the tournament.

Noren, who entered the day in sole possession of the lead, had the best chance of winning the tournament in regulation. His fairway drive on the par-five 18th left him a straightforward path to victory. Get on the green, two-putt and walk away with a birdie.

Unfortunately, Noren's adrenaline got the best of him. He overshot the green on his second stroke and left himself scrambling just to save par and make the playoff.

Palmer hit a beautiful approach within tap-in range to get to 10 under before bowing out after a par on the opening hole of the playoff.

Tiger Woods concluded his first four-round PGA Tour cut tournament with an even-par 72, finishing in a tie for 23rd. Woods was at par or better in all four rounds for the tournament and left encouraged despite yet another abysmal driving performance. He finished the tournament hitting just 30.36 percent of his fairways off the tee—a career low over a 72-hole tournament, per Golf Channel's Justin Ray.

"[I'm] very pleased, after not playing for a couple of years and then coming out here on the tour and really playing a solid four days," Woods said on the CBS broadcast (h/t Sporting News' Christopher Devine). "I fought hard for these scores. They weren't 'drive down the middle, hit it on the green, two putt', one of those yawners—this was a lot of fighting."

More importantly for Woods was the fact he was able to make it through all four rounds without any sign of pain. He played in this event a year ago, missed the cut and then was not seen again until December's Hero Challenge.

That said, Woods still finished seven shots off the lead and will have to completely fix his drive in order to get back in the same conversation as players like Day.

Phil Mickelson, whose tournament began with two promising rounds, concluded with a whimper. His final-round 74 put him in a tie for 45th place.