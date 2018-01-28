Arsenal Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Fee Agreed in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a €63 million (£55.3 million) fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed the report from German outlet Kicker:

The two clubs had been apart in their valuations of the player, per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

However, it seems they are both content to meet in the middle for the Gabon forward.

After Alexis Sanchez's departure to Manchester United, the Gunners are in need of more firepower, and that's something Aubameyang is more than qualified to provide.

Despite starting his career at Dortmund out wide, the 28-year-old has netted 141 goals in 213 games for the club, a record that places him among Europe's most prolific goalscorers in recent years.

Aubameyang is a predatory finisher, and while he offers relatively little else beyond that and his impressive pace in relation to buildup play, that may be enough to make him a valuable asset at the Emirates Stadium.

He would not only have Mesut Ozil providing him with as much ammunition as he could want, but he would also have former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan alongside him following the Armenia international's arrival as part of the Sanchez deal.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

The Gunners are locked in an uphill battle to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, as they are five points behind fourth-place Liverpool in the Premier League.

If Aubameyang can apply his cutting edge to the side, he could give them the boost they need to reassume a position in the top four.