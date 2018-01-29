Super Bowl Performers 2018: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

Amy Harris/Associated Press

Justin Timberlake, Pink and Leslie Odom Jr. will perform at Super Bowl LII featuring New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Taking center stage during the NFL's championship game is a grand opportunity for any entertainer. Last year, Nielsen announced the Patriots' triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl garnered an average audience of 111.3 million television viewers on Fox.

Let's check out the full breakdown of acts for this year's event, which is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET start on NBC.

2018 Super Bowl Performances

National Anthem: Pink

America the Beautiful: Leslie Odom Jr.

Halftime Show: Justin Timberlake

Entertainment Preview

Pink was announced as the Super Bowl anthem singer in early January. She didn't know at the time her favorite team, the Eagles, would be playing in the contest.

The native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, expressed her joy on social media after Philly destroyed the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game:

She joins a star-studded list of former anthem performers that features Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston and Beyonce.

Odom's rendition of America the Beautiful will mark the second consecutive year the song will be performed by the cast of the smash-hit play Hamilton. Last year, Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones shined in Houston.

The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical Odom most recently starred as Dr. Arbuthnot in the film adaption of the Agatha Christie novel Murder on the Orient Express last year.

Meanwhile, Timberlake will take the halftime stage for the third time in his decorated career. He previously did so in 2001, with his former boy band *NSYNC, as well as 2004, which included the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction.

Now the Pop sensation is getting his chance at Super Bowl redemption. Ryan Reed of Rolling Stone passed along comments he made on Beats 1 Radio this month about returning to the Super Bowl.

"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it," he said. "It's just one of those things where you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again."

OddsShark highlighted a couple of props for his halftime show focused on the color of his shoes and whether or not he'll wear a hat when the performance gets underway.