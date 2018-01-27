Special Prosecutor to Investigate 'Every Corner' of Michigan State Amid Scandal

JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Saturday that a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

According to CNN's Jason Hanna, Schuette said his office's review began last year and the school will be investigated "from the president's office down" regarding the conduct of Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and MSU physician who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

"My department ... will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," Schuette said.

"... We're going to put a bright light ... at every corner of the university. This will be done right, period."



According to Hanna, William Forsyth—a former prosecutor in Kent County, Michigan—will spearhead the investigation in tandem with Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Etue.

The investigation, Forsyth said, will be three-pronged. The stated goals include figuring out which officials at the school had knowledge of his actions, how those officials responded when they were alerted to Nassar's conduct and how Nassar was able to commit the abuse unimpeded.

The NCAA has also opened its own investigation into the university following Nassar's trial.

"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the organization said in a statement provided to the New York Times' Marc Tracy.

Schuette's announcement came one day after Outside the Lines' Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren published an extensive investigation that documented the school's improper response to allegations of sexual assault and violence against women by members of the school's basketball and football teams.