Manchester United Transfer News: Jorginho Talks Reportedly Held, Latest Rumours

The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has reportedly engaged in talks with Manchester United regarding a summer transfer move.

According to Rai Sport (via Metro), manager Jose Mourinho is looking for a replacement for Michael Carrick, and with Ander Herrera seemingly on his way out, the focus is on potential arrivals.

Il Mattino (via Football Italia) previously reported the 26-year-old is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal with Napoli, but those rumours haven't been backed up by other sources and Jorginho has yet to put pen to paper.

The Italy international―who was born in Brazil―has been a vital component of an in-form Napoli team that has greatly impressed in Serie A this season. Tasked with distributing play and shielding the defence, his fine performances have allowed his team-mates to focus on attacking, with devastating results.

Jorginho has long flown under the radar both in and out of Italy, forced to wait on consistent caps with the national team. Former Azzurri manager Giampiero Ventura didn't seem to have any interest in using him until Italy's play-off with Sweden, and he was one of the few who actually performed well in the disastrous second leg.

His decision not to pout or call out Ventura publicly was admirable and sums up what kind of player Jorginho is―an unselfish passer who prefers not to hog the spotlight.

The Partenopei will be eager to keep hold of their star midfield man for as long as possible and have a reputation for being very difficult to negotiate with when it comes to transfers. They also have tons of young talent in the midfield areas, however, and Amadou Diawara in particular looks like a perfect replacement should Jorginho depart.

Breaking the Lines made the argument the 20-year-old may need him to depart to get his chance:

The key to Jorginho's future may well be contract negotiations with Napoli. Unlike most Italian clubs, the Partenopei are not afraid to add release clauses if players ask for it, knowing it can convince someone to sign, rather than run their deal down.

Jorginho could well sign a new deal in Naples, only to leave six months later if such a clause is triggered, knowing he won't be hated by the team's fierce fans if the deal hands Napoli a hefty transfer fee.

He'd certainly be a good replacement for Carrick, who has a similar playing style but is set to retire at the end of the season, per Sky Sports News.