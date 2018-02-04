Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Contract Bonus Despite Patriots' Super Bowl Loss to Eagles

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo is being awarded a contract bonus for his time with the New England Patriots despite their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will receive a $56,000 bonus for New England's Super Bowl loss alone even though he hasn't suited up for the Patriots since Oct. 29. He will get a total of $135,000 in playoff bonuses.

Players are eligible to receive payouts if they were on a playoff team's roster for at least eight weeks and finished the season on a team in the opposite conference, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 30, one day after their eighth game of the season.

Michael McCann and Robert Raiola of The MMQB reported Garoppolo will likely end up taking home more money from his Super Bowl loss bonus than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady because he didn't have to travel to the game and therefore isn't subject to Minnesota's 9.85 percent state income tax.

Now, Garoppolo will likely cash in as he prepares to hit free agency in March. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the star quarterback and the 49ers were making progress toward a long-term deal.

If Garoppolo can't work out a long-term deal with the 49ers, it's possible he will receive the franchise tag worth a projected $22.5 million in 2018.

As a second-round draft pick playing under a rookie contract, Garoppolo has made a total of $3.48 million over the past four seasons, per Spotrac.

While Garoppolo likely would have preferred to be leading his team to the Super Bowl than adding to his bank account, few players can say they had a better 2017 season than he did.

After the 49ers put Garoppolo into the starting lineup in Week 13, they went 5-0 with three straight wins over playoff teams (Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams) in their final three games. He threw for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns and completed 67.4 percent of his attempts.