La Liga Results 2018 Week 21: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Real Madrid eased the growing pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane with a 4-1 victory at Valencia on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Los Blancos, who recovered from their midweek Copa del Rey exit to Leganes to move to within two points of Valencia in third.

Elsewhere, Malaga remain bottom despite drawing with Girona, Deportivo held Levante, and Real Sociedad and Villarreal played out a six-goal thriller.

Here's a look at Saturday's results, the updated La Liga table and a recap of the best action.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Deportivo La Coruna 2-2 Levante

Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Malaga 0-0 Girona

Villarreal 4-2 Real Sociedad

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 54 (48)

2. Atletico Madrid 43 (20)

3. Valencia 40 (17)

4. Real Madrid 38 (24)

5. Villarreal 37 (8)

6. Sevilla 32 (-2)

7. Eibar 29 (-7)

8. Celta Vigo 28 (7)

9. Girona 28 (0)

10. Getafe 27 (5)

11. Athletic Bilbao 27 (1)

12. Real Betis 27 (-8)

13. Leganes 25 (-2)

14. Espanyol 24 (-9)

15. Real Sociedad 23 (-4)

16. Levante 19 (-12)

17. Alaves 19 (-13)

18. Deportivo 17 (-22)

19. Las Palmas 14 (-31)

20. Malaga 13 (-20)

Saturday Recap

Zidane named a strong team for the trip to Valencia and fielded his much-vaunted attacking trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo for the first time since April 2017. Meanwhile, the hosts handed Francis Coquelin an unfamiliar role in defence, per football journalist Rik Sharma:

Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot in the first half to send the visitors in 2-0 up at the break before Santi Mina pulled one back for Valencia.

Yet Madrid battled hard, and Marco Asensio set up Marcelo for their third before Toni Kroos made the points safe late on as the visitors secured a much-needed win.

However, the scoreline flattered Madrid, who still have room for improvement, per sports writer Andy West:

After the match, Zidane said the team's recent problems are mental rather than physical, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

The victory is Real Madrid's first away win in La Liga since October and gives Zidane some breathing room after a difficult week. However, the scrutiny will remain on the Frenchman, who will be hoping his team can build some momentum ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Meanwhile, Villarreal remain just a point behind Madrid in fifth after they won against Real Sociedad. The hosts took just five minutes to open the scoring, as Victor Ruiz took advantage of some slack marking at a corner to head home.

Pablo Fornals then doubled their lead after 17 minutes as Villarreal again took advantage of some poor defending. The visitors' pressing forced a weak kick-out from goalkeeper Tono Ramirez, and then Carlos Bacca squared for Fornals to slot home.

Bacca then added a third three minutes later and is looking close to his best form, according to football writer Simon Harrison:

Sociedad did rally and pull one back through Diego Llorente, but Villarreal were quick to restore their three-goal lead with a fine curling effort from Samu Castillejo. Football journalist David Cartlidge said he can be a real star in La Liga:

Willian Jose continued his fine form this season with a fine strike from just outside the box to make it 4-2. It's the Brazilian's 15th goal of the season, and he will be unlucky to miss out on a place in Tite's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad, per Selecao Brasileira:

It was not enough for Sociedad, who are just six points from safety and need to improve defensively, as only Las Palmas and Deportivo have conceded more in in La Liga this season. Meanwhile, Villarreal were worthy winners with young stars Fornals, Castillejo and Rodri to the fore once again.