FA Cup 2018: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat at Anfield.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Harry Kane rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur against League Two Newport County at Rodney Parade.

There were other Premier League victims, too. West Ham United beaten by League One Wigan Athletic, and Watford lost an all top-flight affair against Southampton.

Here's a look at all of Saturday's results, Sunday's FA Cup fixtures and a recap of the best action.

Saturday's Results

Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool 2-3 West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Millwall 2-0 Rochdale

Newport County 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City

Notts County 1-1 Swansea City

Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

Southampton 1-0 Watford

Wigan 2-0 West Ham United

Sunday's FA Cup fixtures

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Cardiff City vs. Manchester City

Saturday Recap

There was no doubting the game of the day was at Anfield, where West Brom stunned Liverpool in a game dominated by the video assistant referee.

The Reds got off to a great start, as Roberto Firmino put them ahead after just five minutes. A mix-up in defence between Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Ben Foster put Mohamed Salah through, and although his shot was saved, Firmino was on hand to lob the ball home.

West Brom hit back straight away. Chris Brunt found Jay Rodriguez, who took a touch before smashing a brilliant shot past Simon Mignolet to level the game. Liverpool's lead lasted just 71 seconds, per Opta:

Rodriguez then grabbed his second four minutes later, when he capitalised on some more poor Liverpool defending. The Reds failed to clear a Kieran Gibbs cross, which came all the way through to Rodriguez to slot home.

The visitors then had a third goal ruled out by VAR after Craig Dawson headed home. BT Sport showed the decision:

Liverpool were then handed a lifeline when referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty. After consulting with VAR, it was ruled Salah went to ground following a shirt tug by Jake Livermore. Up stepped Firmino, but his effort smashed off the underside of the bar.

BBC Sport offered a handy recap of a tumultuous 27 minutes at Anfield:

There was still time for more drama before the half-time whistle. West Brom's Grzegorz Krychowiak volleyed the ball across goal, and Joel Matip got the final touch before the ball crossed the line.

The second half was a far quieter affair, but Salah brought the home crowd back to life with 12 minutes of normal time remaining. Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross hit Firmino and landed neatly for the Egyptian to sweep home and set up an exciting finale.

The Reds pressed in the closing stages but lacked the composure and quality to breach an organised and committed Albion defence. It's West Brom's best result of the season and the biggest shock of the fourth round, with Liverpool's defensive frailties highlighted once again.

Earlier, Kane scored his 30th goal of the season to save Spurs' blushes, with Mauricio Pochettino's side well below par and no doubt relieved to still be in the competition.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

The hosts put in a superb first-half display and missed a glorious chance after just four minutes. Joss Labadie surged past Eric Dier and crossed for an unmarked Frank Nouble, who skied horribly over from close range.

Newport kept going and deservedly went ahead after 38 minutes. This time the cross came from Robbie Willmott, and Padraig Amond headed past goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Opta showed how it was a rare goal from the striker:

Pochettino brought on Son Heung-min at half-time, and slowly Tottenham started to pen the hosts back. However, they had to wait until the 82nd minute to draw level; Kane found himself all alone at the back post and slotted home.

Oliver Holt at the Mail on Sunday said it was the best game he has attended all season:

While Newport may be disappointed to see their lead slip, particularly so late, they will be rewarded with a trip to Wembley Stadium for the replay. Spurs, meanwhile, have had a tough start to a busy run of fixtures that sees them face Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus next.