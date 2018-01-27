FA Cup 2018: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

FA Cup 2018: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday FixturesJanuary 27, 2018
Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat at Anfield.
Meanwhile, a late goal from Harry Kane rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur against League Two Newport County at Rodney Parade.
There were other Premier League victims, too. West Ham United beaten by League One Wigan Athletic, and Watford lost an all top-flight affair against Southampton.
Here's a look at all of Saturday's results, Sunday's FA Cup fixtures and a recap of the best action.
Saturday's Results
Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City
Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Liverpool 2-3 West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newport County 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City
Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End
Southampton 1-0 Watford
Wigan 2-0 West Ham United
Sunday's FA Cup fixtures
Cardiff City vs. Manchester City
Saturday Recap
There was no doubting the game of the day was at Anfield, where West Brom stunned Liverpool in a game dominated by the video assistant referee.
The Reds got off to a great start, as Roberto Firmino put them ahead after just five minutes. A mix-up in defence between Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Ben Foster put Mohamed Salah through, and although his shot was saved, Firmino was on hand to lob the ball home.
West Brom hit back straight away. Chris Brunt found Jay Rodriguez, who took a touch before smashing a brilliant shot past Simon Mignolet to level the game. Liverpool's lead lasted just 71 seconds, per Opta:
OptaJoe
71 - There were just 71 seconds between Liverpool taking the lead and West Brom equalising at Anfield. Rapid.2018-1-27 19:55:58
Rodriguez then grabbed his second four minutes later, when he capitalised on some more poor Liverpool defending. The Reds failed to clear a Kieran Gibbs cross, which came all the way through to Rodriguez to slot home.
The visitors then had a third goal ruled out by VAR after Craig Dawson headed home. BT Sport showed the decision:
Football on BT Sport
This is what the VAR saw for West Brom's third goal, which was subsequently ruled out for offside. 25 minutes in and what a game we have already 😳 https://t.co/ilr9yLDC6X2018-1-27 20:11:25
Liverpool were then handed a lifeline when referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty. After consulting with VAR, it was ruled Salah went to ground following a shirt tug by Jake Livermore. Up stepped Firmino, but his effort smashed off the underside of the bar.
BBC Sport offered a handy recap of a tumultuous 27 minutes at Anfield:
BBC Sport
😅 Just to recap... 5' 1-0 7' 1-1 11' 1-2 20' West Brom score again - Referee goes to VAR and disallows 23' Mo Salah is fouled in the box, Referee views the replay himself for the first time in English football 26' Liverpool are awarded a penalty 27' Firmino misses the penalty https://t.co/C0iJSGxg4M2018-1-27 20:19:58
There was still time for more drama before the half-time whistle. West Brom's Grzegorz Krychowiak volleyed the ball across goal, and Joel Matip got the final touch before the ball crossed the line.
The second half was a far quieter affair, but Salah brought the home crowd back to life with 12 minutes of normal time remaining. Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross hit Firmino and landed neatly for the Egyptian to sweep home and set up an exciting finale.
The Reds pressed in the closing stages but lacked the composure and quality to breach an organised and committed Albion defence. It's West Brom's best result of the season and the biggest shock of the fourth round, with Liverpool's defensive frailties highlighted once again.
Earlier, Kane scored his 30th goal of the season to save Spurs' blushes, with Mauricio Pochettino's side well below par and no doubt relieved to still be in the competition.
The hosts put in a superb first-half display and missed a glorious chance after just four minutes. Joss Labadie surged past Eric Dier and crossed for an unmarked Frank Nouble, who skied horribly over from close range.
Newport kept going and deservedly went ahead after 38 minutes. This time the cross came from Robbie Willmott, and Padraig Amond headed past goalkeeper Michel Vorm.
Opta showed how it was a rare goal from the striker:
OptaJoe
1 - Padraig Amond has scored his first goal in the FA Cup since November 2015, when he scored twice against St Albans City for Grimsby. Surprise.2018-1-27 18:11:53
Pochettino brought on Son Heung-min at half-time, and slowly Tottenham started to pen the hosts back. However, they had to wait until the 82nd minute to draw level; Kane found himself all alone at the back post and slotted home.
Oliver Holt at the Mail on Sunday said it was the best game he has attended all season:
Oliver Holt
Newport-Spurs best game I've been to this season. Listening to Pochettino talk about the atmosphere afterwards, sounds like he agreed.2018-1-27 20:16:54
While Newport may be disappointed to see their lead slip, particularly so late, they will be rewarded with a trip to Wembley Stadium for the replay. Spurs, meanwhile, have had a tough start to a busy run of fixtures that sees them face Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus next.
