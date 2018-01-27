Rob Gronkowski Returns to Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Despite Concussion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church (42) as he breaks up a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took the next step in his recovery from a concussion by returning to the practice field Saturday. 

NESN's Zack Cox shared video of the 28-year-old:

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, the Patriots noted Gronkowski remains in the NFL's concussion protocol with Saturday's practice being part of his rehab progression. 

After leaving New England's 24-20 AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Gronkowski sat out practice each of the past three days.

He was injured on a hard hit to the head from Jaguars safety Barry Church, who was fined $24,309 by the NFL as a result. 

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. 

