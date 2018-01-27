Rob Gronkowski Returns to Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Despite Concussion

Rob Gronkowski Returns to Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Despite ConcussionJanuary 27, 2018
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took the next step in his recovery from a concussion by returning to the practice field Saturday.
NESN's Zack Cox shared video of the 28-year-old:
Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN
Big news today: Rob Gronkowski is back at practice. Deatrich Wise is back too. Malcom Brown the only Patriot missing. https://t.co/u43bwk431q2018-1-27 16:58:51
Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, the Patriots noted Gronkowski remains in the NFL's concussion protocol with Saturday's practice being part of his rehab progression.
After leaving New England's 24-20 AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Gronkowski sat out practice each of the past three days.
He was injured on a hard hit to the head from Jaguars safety Barry Church, who was fined $24,309 by the NFL as a result.
The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
