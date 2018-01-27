Rob Gronkowski Returns to Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Despite Concussion

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took the next step in his recovery from a concussion by returning to the practice field Saturday.

NESN's Zack Cox shared video of the 28-year-old:

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, the Patriots noted Gronkowski remains in the NFL's concussion protocol with Saturday's practice being part of his rehab progression.

After leaving New England's 24-20 AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Gronkowski sat out practice each of the past three days.

He was injured on a hard hit to the head from Jaguars safety Barry Church, who was fined $24,309 by the NFL as a result.

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.