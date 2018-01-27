Borussia Dortmund Issue Statement on Arsenal Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Petros Karadjias/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc on Saturday admitted the club is ready to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal but only if the Gunners offer more after two rejected bids.

Zorc told Sky Sports Germany (h/t the club's official Twitter account, via Jack Rosser of the London Evening Standard):

"We are prepared to implement a transfer under certain parameters—but only if these parameters are fully met. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have all rejected so far."

"Either our demands are fulfilled, then there can be another transfer, or else they will not be fulfilled and Auba will play in Dortmund until the summer, so it is also discussed and accepted by the Aubameyang family."

Zorc was speaking ahead of Dortmund's game against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Aubameyang selected in the starting XI despite the intense speculation he will quit the club during the January transfer window.

Aubameyang may still be a Dortmund player, but supporters no longer appear to be enamoured with the team's chief goal threat. ESPN FC's Stefan Buczko noted the Westfalenstadion faithful's disgruntled response to the striker's appearance:

A future away from Dortmund is looking increasingly likely for Aubameyang. An earlier report from Sky Sports Germany revealed Zorc and managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke feel the Gabon international should leave (h/t Warren Haughton of The Sun).

Arsenal are the team most often linked with the prolific 28-year-old but have found negotiations tough. The Gunners have seen two bids rebuffed, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, who noted how Dortmund want more than £50 million for their star attacker.

Dortmund have been angered by Arsenal's sluggish bartering and low bids, according to German source Kicker (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror). However, Goal's Chris Wheatley revealed the Gunners remain optimistic a transfer will go through.



Landing Aubameyang would rate as a coup for Arsenal, particularly after seeing attacking talisman Alexis Sanchez join Premier League rivals Manchester United earlier in January. Aubameyang's former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners as part of the same deal.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Mkhitaryan possesses similar vision and flair to Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil. Both need the kind of pace ahead of them that Aubameyang provides.

The Dortmund man can stretch any defence and has a knack for seizing chances, having scored 21 times in all competitions this season. Adding Aubameyang alongside Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette would give Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger one of the deepest and most gifted forward lines of his 21-year tenure.