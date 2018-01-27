Real Madrid Reportedly Ramp Up Pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly made "initial contact" with Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Zinedine Zidane as manager, per Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail.

Crafton revealed Spurs will attempt to fend off any approach for their manager, with Pochettino the first choice for the 12-time European champions.

Significantly, Crafton also pointed out how Los Blancos would not want Pochettino to take over from Zidane until the summer. It would mean the Frenchman staying in charge despite Real's struggles domestically.

Paul White/Associated Press

The champions have slipped to fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind leaders and archrivals Barcelona, who have played a game more. Los Blancos also suffered humiliation in the Copa del Rey, being knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Leganes after a 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

Those setbacks mean "Zidane's immediate future hinges on the upcoming Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain," according to Crafton. It's left club president Florentino Perez "planning a charm offensive" to bring former Espanyol boss Pochettino back to the Spanish top flight.

The Argentinian recently left the door ajar when asked about rumours linking him with Los Merengues.

Pochettino told Press Association Sport (h/t Sky Sports): "But in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football."

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

As to why he would leave Spurs, Crafton noted how uncertainty regarding valuable squad members like Dele Alli and Harry Kane could push Pochettino through the door. Spurs are busy preparing to move into a new stadium, and financial concerns could impact their ability to keep their talented core together and build on a young squad.

Whether Pochettino—a manager who traditionally builds through youth but has yet to win a major trophy—would fit at Real is another matter. Success is craved at the Bernabeu and usually achieved by spending big on marquee stars.