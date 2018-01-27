Pro Bowl 2018: AFC vs. NFC Rosters and Players to Watch

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The most anticipated professional football game of the season is upon us, featuring some of the NFL's most talented players. That's right, the 2018 Pro Bowl is here!

In all seriousness, this year's Pro Bowl features a lot of talented players who weren't fortunate enough to be a part of the Super Bowl this season. While it's not the same now that it's not in Hawaii, the Pro Bowl is still a celebration of the NFL and its fans, who just can't get enough once the season is over.

Orlando is the home to this year's Pro Bowl this coming Sunday, and without further ado, let's take a look at the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC Conferences, including the replacements for the players who couldn't partake in this week's slate of festivities.

AFC Roster

Offense

QB Tom Brady, New England (I)*

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (I)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

QB Alex Smith, Kansas City (R)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland (R)

RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh*

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FB James Develin, New England (I)*

FB Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh (R)

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh*

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (I)

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati (I)

WR Jarvis Landry, Miami (R)

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (R)

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City (I)*

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England (I)

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee (R)

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (R)

OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh*

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee*

OT Donald Penn, Oakland (I)

OT Russell Okung, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

G Kelechi Osemele, Oakland*

G David DeCastro, Pittsburgh*

G Richie Incognito, Buffalo

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh*

C Rodney Hudson, Oakland

Defense

DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (I)*

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville (I)*

DE Khalil Mack, Oakland (I)

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (R)

DE Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh (R)

DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati*

DT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee*

DT Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OLB Von Miller, Denver*

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Texans (I)*

OLB Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

OLB Telvin Smith, Jacksonville (R)

ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore*

ILB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh (I)

LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland (R)

CB A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville*

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville*

CB Aqib Talib, Denver

CB Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers

FS Eric Weddle, Baltimore*

SS Reshad Jones, Miami*

SS Micah Hyde, Buffalo (I)

SS Kevin Byard, Tennessee (R)

Special Teams

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh*

P Brett Kern, Tennessee*

Returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City*

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England (I)*

Special Teamer: Brynden Trawick, Tennessee (R)

NFC Roster

Offense

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (I)*

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (R)

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota*

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta (I)*

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona (I)

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay (R)

WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle (R)

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (I)*

TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle (I)

TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (R)

TE Jason Witten, Dallas (R)

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas (I)*

OT Trent Williams, Washington (I)*

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia (I)

OT Joe Staley, San Francisco (R)

OT Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams (R)

OT Duane Brown, Seattle (R)

G Zack Martin, Dallas (I)*

G Brandon Books, Philadelphia (I)*

G Brandon Scherff, Washington (I)

G Trai Turner, Carolina (R)

G T.J. Lang, Detroit (R)

G Larry Warford, New Orleans (R)

C Alex Mack, Atlanta*

C Travis Frederick, Dallas

Defense

DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota (I)*

DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas*

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

DE Michael Bennett, Seattle (R)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia (I)*

DT Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

DT Mike Daniels, Green Bay (R)

DT Linval Joseph, Minnesota (R)

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona*

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington*

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota (I)

OLB Thomas Davis, Carolina (R)

ILB Luke Kuechly, Carolina (I)*

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle (I)

ILB Deion Jones, Atlanta (R)

ILB Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay (R)

CB Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota*

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona*

CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans

CB Darius Slay, Detroit

FS Earl Thomas, Seattle*

SS Landon Collins, New York Giants (I)*

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia (I)

SS Harrison Smith, Minnesota (R)

SS Keanu Neal, Atlanta (R)

Special Teams

K Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

K Graham Gano, Carolina (R)

P Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*

Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams*

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona*

(I) = won't play. (R) = replacement. * = starter. Via NFL.com.

Players to Watch

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Forget about any contract disputes or notion that Bell is thinking of retiring, as reported by ESPN. The Steelers running back is enjoying himself during the Pro Bowl.

Not only is he performing well during practice, but he's also performing well off the field with his rap/freestyle skills. Hate on Bell all you want, but don't disrespect the man from playing ball and dropping bars, seemingly at the same time during practice.

As the starting tailback for the AFC team this Sunday, look for Bell to be a key part of the AFC's offense with his incredible running and receiving skills. Bell is made for this type of exhibition game that highlights offensive playmakers, and he won't disappoint his fans.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, RBs, New Orleans Saints

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's hard not to love the friendship between Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, even after their competitive seasons are over.

The New Orleans Saints running back duo should've butted heads. After all, Kamara is a rookie who is stealing carries from Ingram, a veteran. That's how it works, right? Wrong.

The two players co-existed perfectly for the Saints and helped guide them to the NFC divisional round. But even now that the season is over, both players are still enjoying their time hanging out together on and off the field, particularly during Pro Bowl practices.

Forget about a running back controversy in New Orleans. Let's all just get along like Ingram and Kamara, shall we?

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

He's not a household name, but Yannick Ngakoue is a force to be reckoned with on the Jaguars defensive line. After all, he did record 12 sacks in his second season in the NFL after an eight-sack rookie season.

But more so than Ngakoue's play has been the recent rumblings of a beef with fellow AFC Pro Bowl teammate Richie Incognito of the Buffalo Bills. After Incognito reportedly used some racial slurs in Ngakoue's direction during the AFC Wild Card round, that understandably left a bad taste in the young Jaguar's mouth.

But now that they're teammates and have time to talk things out, the two are reportedly on good terms.

Per Peter King of the MMQB:



"I saw him in the locker room, went up to him, said, 'Good to finally meet you,' I apologized for my part in this, and I said I hope we can get a drink here and I can get to know you better," Incognito said. "He was cool."

[...]

"It was important for me to be able to speak man-to-man with Yannick about it,” Incognito said by phone from Orlando. “It was a reminder how powerful our words can be. But it gets crazy out there. Real crazy. Things are said and done on the football field that are never said off the field, never seen off the field. What happens on the football field very often is not a reflection of who we are as people. That’s why I wanted to see him here. It’s a great setting to talk as men. Yannick is celebrating his first Pro Bowl—much deserved, and he is a heck of a pass-rusher, and we had our hands full with him when we played. And I was glad we were able to get together as men and talk about it.”

Whatever was said between the two players, hopefully it wasn't serious to the point that animosity remains. After all, football is a game, and it's supposed to be fun. And that's what the Pro Bowl is all about.