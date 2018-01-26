Kyrie Irving Denies Threatening Knee Surgery to Force Cavs Trade with Celtics

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving denied a report published by Cleveland.com on Thursday that stated he "threatened to sit out the season and have surgery on his knee, convincing [owner Dan] Gilbert and Cleveland's front office that the relationship was not salvageable."

Speaking to members of the media Friday, Irving said the story wasn't true and that the assertion he needs surgery "sounds like a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) violation," according to MassLive.com's Jay King.

Citing sources, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon added Irving "needs minor knee surgery as a follow to the procedure he underwent during the 2015 Finals to repair his broken kneecap."

The report stressed the surgery is "not pressing."



Irving, who was recently selected to his fifth All-Star Game, has thrived since he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Celtics.

Through his first 46 appearances in Boston, the 25-year-old is averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting a career-high 47.7 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from three.

Irving is also currently the proud owner of a defensive rating of 104, which would qualify as the most robust mark of his career.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.