Liverpool Transfer News: Javier Pastore Reportedly Rejects Reds, Latest Rumours

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a return to Italy to join Inter Milan.

According to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Metro's Tom Olver) the two Premier League clubs "made offers of €25-40million (£22-35m)" for the Argentina international, but Pastore is determined to return to Serie A and focused on Inter.

Per the report, his agent is already in the Italian fashion capital to complete the deal. PSG likely won't obstruct too much, as the former Palermo man has long been regarded as a possible departure in January.

Goal recently thought he may never score again for the Ligue 1 giants:

The 28-year-old was one of the team's first big-name investments in 2011, joining after a spectacular spell in Sicily. While he performed well early in his stint with Les Parisiens, he was eventually overtaken in the midfield pecking order by subsequent arrivals, although he always remained a solid contributor.

This season, he's started eight Ligue 1 contests―mostly in the central midfield position―but he's only come off the bench in the UEFA Champions League. While he's a solid depth piece for PSG, the French giants need to sell in order to comply with financial fair play, and he's on the shortlist of high-value players who are free to leave, per sportswriter Tariq Panja:

In those eight starts―and six appearances off the bench―Pastore has bagged four goals, so he has been productive when he has played.

The Argentinian has some similarities in his game to Adam Lallana, but his profile doesn't seem to suit the Reds. At the age of 28, he's likely looking for a significant increase in playing time―especially in a World Cup year―and at Anfield, he'd probably play a similar role as he has in Paris.

Inter could use all the help they can get in their bid to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League, and Pastore would likely be a key cog in manager Luciano Spalletti's team if he joined. He's at his best when he sees lots of the ball, and Liverpool's counter-attacking style would negate some of his best qualities.

The Reds have been very quiet this transfer window and fans will be keen to know what the plans are to replace Philippe Coutinho, but it makes little sense rushing those decisions and investing for the sake of spending money.

Tottenham Hotspur made such mistakes in the transfer market following the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, and it set the team back in the subsequent seasons.

Pastore is a nice player, but manager Jurgen Klopp will likely target younger options who have more room for growth.