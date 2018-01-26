Report: Michigan St. Suppressed Allegations Involving Sports Beyond Larry Nassar

G Fiume/Getty Images

In recent years, Michigan State has suppressed information related to sexual assault allegations made against members of the football and basketball teams, according to a report released Friday by Paula Lavigne of ESPN's Outside the Lines.

The report comes after president Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation Wednesday and athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday in the wake of former MSU physician Larry Nassar's sentencing to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse during his time as a doctor for both Michigan State and USA Gymnastics.

Per Lavigne, Michigan State's history of inaction stretches beyond incidents involving Nassar.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.