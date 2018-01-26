Jemele Hill Reportedly Leaving SC6 to Join The Undefeated

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Jemele Hill is reportedly set to leave her role as anchor of ESPN's SC6, the 6 p.m. ET weekday airing of SportsCenter, to join ESPN's The Undefeated platform.

Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated passed along the news Friday, noting it's "believed Hill asked for the assignment change."

The Detroit native made national headlines in September when she posted a message on Twitter calling United States President Donald Trump a "white supremacist."

An ESPN statement said Hill had a "right to her personal opinions" but that she shouldn't have expressed them in a public forum where it could seen she was "speaking on behalf of ESPN." It also noted Hill had apologized.

In October, she received a two-week suspension from the network for a second violation of its social-media guidelines. Hill posted a tweet encouraging fans to boycott advertisers associated with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he said players who didn't stand for the national anthem would be benched.

Her time on SC6 alongside co-anchor Michael Smith also failed to deliver a ratings boost.

Jason Lisk of The Big Lead noted in May that the rebranded show was down 20 percent from comparable episodes of SportsCenter in 2016. Douglas Pucci of Awful Announcing pointed out in September the Trump controversy didn't appear to have an impact on viewership, though.

Hill did become a target of the president on Twitter, however:

It's unclear what her role will be if she joins The Undefeated, a website that lists its focus as "exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture."