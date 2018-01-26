Super Bowl Odds 2018: Prop Picks, Spread Projections for Eagles vs. Patriots

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Super Bowl week is almost here. The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will take the field of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, with the honor of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Eagles are looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, while the Patriots are looking to solidify their dynasty and legacy as the most dominant team in the NFL since the turn of the century. But it's not just the Lombardi Trophy up for grabs on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Patriots are favored to win by five points, according to OddsShark, but the Super Bowl—for many people watching—is an afterthought. With prop bets taking center stage as a fun way to make some money, bettors are doing everything they can to make the most out of the biggest Sunday of the year.

Before we get into some of the more wackier prop bets out there for this Super Bowl, let's take a look at some important game information you'll need to know:

2018 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds: Patriots -5, Over/Under 48

Super Bowl LII Prop Bets

Even if you're not one for gambling, it's hard not to have a little fun with some of this year's prop bets. After all, most of them are borderline ridiculous—albeit a good laugh.

Anything and everything can be bet on during the Super Bowl, from the length of the national anthem to the final score of the game. But most importantly, there are bets available to make on Pink, the singer who will perform the aforementioned national anthem before kickoff.

Here's a couple of the best bets regarding Pink's performance during the Super Bowl:

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The color of Pink's hair on Super Bowl Sunday

- Pink/red: plus-150 (bet $100 for $150 win)

- White/blonde: plus-175

- Brown/black: plus-400

- Blue/purple: plus-500

- Green: plus-500

Will Pink be airborne during performance?

- Yes: plus-150

- No: minus-200

Will Pink wear an Eagles jersey or hat during her performance?

- Yes: plus-200

- No: minus-500

Al Bello/Getty Images

There are also lines on the players themselves:

Who will be shown first during national anthem?

- Tom Brady: minus-200

- Nick Foles: plus-150

How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during the Super Bowl?

- Over 3.5: minus-150

- Under 3.5: plus-110

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

An all-time favorite prop bet is the color of Gatorade that will be poured on the game's winning head coach:

Gatorade color:

- Lime/green/yellow: plus-225

- Orange: plus-250

- Red: plus-275

- Clear/water: plus-375

- Blue: plus-1000

- Purple: plus-1000

Among the many ridiculous and, for the most part, unimportant prop bets, there are meaningful ones such as the Super Bowl MVP, which has Patriots quarterback Brady as the odds-on favorite:

- Tom Brady: minus-125

- Nick Foles: plus-325

- Rob Gronkowski: plus-850

- Dion Lewis: minus-1800

- Danny Amendola: plus-1800

- Jay Ajayi: plus-1800

- Zach Ertz: plus-1800

Regardless of whether you win your prop bets during the Super Bowl, at least the game will be fun to watch, which is the whole point of Super Bowl Sunday in the first place.

For more prop bets, visit OddsShark's official prop bets page. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.