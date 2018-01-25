Tottenham Transfer News: Lucas Moura Reportedly in London; Permanent Move Close

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is reportedly on the verge of a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after arriving in London to complete negotiations.

Nabil Djellit, a journalist for French magazine France Football, tweeted on Thursday evening that Lucas was in England's capital to seal a move after falling out of favour at the Parc des Princes (h/t Kevin Beirne of football.london).

Lucas has barely featured for PSG this season and has mustered only six appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders under manager Unai Emery, none of which have been as part of the starting XI.

The arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this past summer increased competition among the club's attackers, although Goal recently profiled a player who has enjoyed his fair share of highlights in French football:

The report also included quotes Lucas gave to French newspaper L'Equipe, confirming his dissatisfaction in Paris: "It's a brutal blow. I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before. I'm not happy. I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."

Lucas moved to Paris from Sao Paulo FC in the summer of 2013 and signed his current contract in 2015, but the club now appear willing to sell after he entered the last 18 months of that deal.

He isn't the only PSG player who offers the club an opportunity to balance the books and adhere to financial fair play regulations, per sports journalist Tariq Panja:

Spurs boast some of the best attacking-midfield options in the Premier League with players such as Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, but it could be debated Heung-Min Son is the only elite wing option in their squad.

While the South Korea international operates on the left and sometimes through the middle, Erik Lamela is the closest Tottenham have to a similarly talented asset on the right, but he's endured numerous injury setbacks.

Beirne also provided comment from Emery, who confirmed his player has been allowed to leave the club: "I told Lucas Moura my opinion about him as a footballer. With all my respect, I think that he will find more game time [at another club]."

Despite the fact he's moving to pastures new, Lucas can still be a threatening acquisition for any attack fortunate enough to get their hands on him, sports writer Paul Brown suggested:

Still just 25 years of age, there's no reason to think Lucas can't revive the form that once caused such a stir upon his move to Europe four-and-a-half years ago.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino looks likely to offer the player that opportunity in a setting with much less pressure than was the case in Paris, and Lucas' appearance in London suggests a transfer is near.