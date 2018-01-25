Copa Del Rey 2018: Quarter-Final Results and Semi-Final Draw Schedule

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona secured their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey as they beat Espanyol 2-0 at Camp Nou to complete a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ernesto Valverde's side join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in the final four after they qualified earlier this week.

Sevilla saw off Atletico Madrid in an impressive win, while Valencia beat Alaves on penalties, and Leganes secured the most eye-catching win of the quarter-finals by knocking out Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey will take place on Friday at 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET.

Here's a look at all the results from the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Quarter-Final Results

Sevilla 3-1 Atletico Madrid (agg. 5-2)

Alaves 2-1 Valencia (agg. 3-3, Valencia win 3-2 on penalties)

Real Madrid 1-2 Leganes (agg. 2-2 Leganes win on away goals)

Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (agg. 2-1)

Thursday Recap

Barcelona went into the game 1-0 down from the first leg and named a strong lineup, with new signings Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina on the bench. The club's Twitter account shared their team:

Valverde's side immediately went on the attack as they sought a way back into the tie. Their attacking approach paid off too as they opened the scoring after just nine minutes as Luis Suarez nodded home Aleix Vidal's cross from the right.

Opta showed Suarez's great goalscoring record against Espanyol:

The hosts did not have to wait too much longer to get ahead both on the night and on aggregate. Lionel Messi won the ball back on the edge of the area and fired goalwards, his shot taking a big deflection and flying past goalkeeper Paul Lopez to make it 2-0.

It was yet another landmark goal for the Argentinian:

Barca continued to press and might have had more goals in an entertaining first half, but Suarez saw a shot blocked and Messi fired a Jordi Alba cross just wide as the hosts went into the break 2-0 up.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Messi hitting a shot, which took another deflection and flew just wide. However, the hosts were not as clinical in the first half so Valverde sent on Paulinho and then gave Coutinho his Barcelona debut.

The Camp Nou crowd gave their new signing a huge welcome, as captured by Spanish football writer Richard Martin:

The Brazilian almost helped conjure up a third, crossing for Suarez but his shot was saved by Lopez, who also denied Ivan Rakitic on the follow-up.

Football writer Simon Harrison was impressed with Coutinho's start to life at his new club:

Barcelona then survived a scare late on as Gerard Moreno was played in behind the defence and went down in the penalty area under pressure from Jordi Alba. However, the referee waved the visitors' appeals away and Barca survived.

There was still time for more late drama as Messi headed against the post but ultimately Barca did enough to progress, and the La Liga leaders will now be big favourites to claim the trophy for the fourth consecutive season.