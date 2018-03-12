Report: Marcus Smart's Thumb Injury Diagnosed as Torn Tendon, Out Indefinitely

Harry How/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart reportedly suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting Smart "will have second opinions on his thumb and be out indefinitely."

Smart has struggled to score efficiently at the NBA level, shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range since the Celtics selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His defensive contributions are key to the team's success, though.

Along with his streaky shooting, injuries have also slowed the 24-year-old Oklahoma State product at times. He's dealt with a variety of ailments, most recently missing time after suffering a hand laceration on broken glass at the team hotel.

While Smart is out, Terry Rozier figures to see the biggest uptick in backcourt playing time. It could also lead to more opportunities for Shane Larkin and Abdel Nader, especially since starting point guard Kyrie Irving is considered day-to-day with tendonitis in his left knee, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ultimately, the Celtics are on cruise control toward the playoffs and feature ample guard depth, so they can afford to take a cautious route with Smart's recovery. He should slot right back into his usual spot in the rotation once back to full strength.